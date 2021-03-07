Police Blotter: Man Says Wife Won't Give Back His $400; "Federal Empowerment Grants" Now Available If You Just Get "Processed"

Officers responded to a shoplifting at CVS Pharmacy, 1301 Dorchester Road. The shift manager said a tall black female came into the business and rang up all of her merchandise. She then had the person she was with take it outside and load in her vehicle. The manager said her card was declined and she attempted to leave. He said he told her the card was not accepted and she began arguing with him. He said she exited, got into a navy blue Audi and left the area. He was working on getting police video footage.The woman shoplifted approximately $213 worth of miscellaneous cosmetic and toiletry items.* * *A man called police and said he was driving on Lee Highway and found a bag of clothes in the roadway. He stopped and picked them up and then called police to turn them in. Police collected the clothing and, due to it not having anyone information on it, turned it in to Property.* * *While an officer was on 4th Avenue, a homeless person approached him and asked if he had any warrants. The officer ran him through the system, but none were found. He informed the man there were no warrants. The man then left without incident.* * *A man on Shallowford Road called police around 4 a.m. saying a man in a neighboring apartment was outside talking on the phone very loud. He said this had been going on since 2 a.m. Police could not hear anything coming from the area as they approached the apartment, but they spoke with the resident who said he was outside to smoke. He said he not been outside for very long. Police told him that his neighbors can hear him talking and he may want to go back inside. The man agreed to go back inside.* * *A man on Lee Highway told police he started his vehicle to warm it up around 7:30 that morning. He said when he went to leave, he discovered the vehicle had been stolen. He said his vehicle is push to start and the keys were not in the vehicle when it was stolen. He had both sets of keys with him at the time of report. He described the vehicle as a 2013 green Toyota Highlander with a Notre Dame sticker on the rear of the vehicle. Police did not observe any cameras in the vicinity that would have recorded the incident. No suspect information was available. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen and was BOLO'd citywide. At 1:50 p.m., police were dispatched to an abandoned Raceway gas station, 6700 Ardis Lane in Hixson, where a passerby observed a Toyota Highlander running. They said they had first seen the vehicle parked there and running around 8:30 a.m. The same passerby drove by the same location around 1 p.m. and the vehicle was still parked there and running, while being unoccupied. She called police to check out the vehicle. Police arrived on scene and ran the vehicle tag number through NCIC. They verified it as the vehicle that was stolen earlier that morning from Lee Highway. Police had the vehicle removed from NCIC as stolen. The owner was notified and came to pick up the vehicle at 2 p.m. Police asked him to note if anything had been stolen from the vehicle. He said a pair of sunglasses and some change had been stolen, but he said he didn't care about that since he got his vehicle back.* * *Around 9:15 a.m. an employee of Volkswagen, 8001 Volkswagen Dr., told police the cell phone from the Q2 Management Area was missing. She said they were able to ping the phone and located that it may be in the area of the Motel 6 off of Brainerd Road. She did not know who may have taken the phone. At 12:30 p.m., officers received a call from Volkswagen saying the phone had not been stolen after all; someone had accidentally taken it home with them.* * *A man on Las Lomas Drive told police that a personal friend's Facebook account had been hacked. He received information from the fake account saying he was qualified to receive a grant. After some lengthy dialogue, he agreed to send $500 for the processing fee. He went to Walmart and purchased a $500 debit card. He texted the information to the person, known as Donald Smith. He said he was told that a FedEx truck was going to come by and deliver him the package. He has not received anything from FedEx. He also realized that his Facebook account had been hacked as well.* * *Police received a call from an anonymous person saying they witnessed a black male hit a white female while the two were walking in the 300 block of N. Moore Road. Police were on scene within minutes and found the man and woman walking in the 300 block of N. Moore Road. Police separated the woman from the man. The woman said the two were arguing and the the man never touched or threatened her. She said they both live together with his mother. Police transported both of them to the mother's house per their request.* * *An anonymous called police to report finding a wallet lying in the grass at 455 N. Highland Park Ave. The wallet was secured and turned into the CPD Property Division.* * *A man on S. Beech Street told police his wife stole $400 cash from him last night. He said he gave her the money for safekeeping and it was stored in a container. He said she stole the money from him and won't give it back. He said they are legally married, but separated at this time. Since they are legally married and he voluntarily gave her the money, police told him there is legally no theft.* * *An anonymous person reported a suspicious person at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. They told police a man was sitting in the driver's seat of a grey Infiniti and was not moving and had his head tilted in a weird position. Police made contact with the man and he said he was just sleeping while he waited for his ex-girlfriend to show up.* * *A woman called police from Bridgeway Chattanooga Apartments, 2479 Bridge Circle. She said she last saw her vehicle, a black Infiniti QX60, the night before around 8:30 p.m. She said it was parked in the apartment parking lot there and it was locked. She said the vehicle stayed there overnight and this morning about 10:30 a.m. she discovered that the back window had been shattered with two holes in it. She said it doesn’t look like the vehicle was entered, but she's not sure. She said the vehicle is actually registered to her mother, and no estimate has yet been done for damage.* * *A man told police that sometime during the night or early hours of the morning, someone came into his repair facility, the Auto Center at 3501 7th Ave., and removed catalytic converters from four vehicles. There was no surveillance video footage to review.* * *While on patrol at Houston Street and E. 4th Street, police found a telephone pole destroyed and lying in the roadway. The officer and UTC officers were able to remove the pole from the roadway. No pole number could be found on the pole, however it had an AT&T placard on it. The pole had no wires attached to it. No witnesses or camera footage could be found of the incident. AT&T was notified and made aware of the property damage. Damage to the pole is estimated at $2,000.* * *Police were called to the Subway, 7026 E. Brainerd Road, about two suspicious people that were loitering in the Subway. An employee at the Subway said she wanted them trespassed since they are not customers and have been caught doing suspicious activities in the Subway before.* * *An employee of Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy., said she walked outside to get a buggy and while she was outside a lady walked out of the store with a cart full of items and said that she paid for them with the "other employee." The employee told the lady that she was the only employee working at the time. The lady then walked the cart to a white Chevy Malibu and left with the items.* * *Police responded to an alarm at a residence on Oxford Road. Upon conducting a perimeter check of the residence, police found the back door had spider webbed broken glass. There was no other sign of forced entry and the glass was not completely broken out. It is unknown if this was existing damage prior to the alarm call. No contact was made with the resident and no cars were in the driveway or garage.* * *An employee of Arby's, 501 Northgate Mall Dr., told police that a work van with a ladder rack drove through and struck the drive-thru awning, scratching the paint off. No injuries were reported and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.* * *A man on N. Howell Avenue told police his wife received a phone call from a man saying her cousin was involved in an accident and he needed to pay $700 to cover the damages. The husband said his wife went to the store and wire transferred the $700 to the man. The recipient of the $700 is Bryan Navarro, but no other information was available. The husband said the man called back again saying he needed an additional $500 for the damages. The husband said he did not give the additional $500 and then contacted police.* * *A man on N. Crest Road told police that another man, who he identified to police, came over and damaged his mailbox by breaking it off then throwing it down the street. He said he did not want to prosecute, but wanted to make a report about it.* * *A woman at an apartment on E. 5th Street called to report an open door. When police arrived, she kept repeating someone came to her door and opened it twice, but never came in, then walked into the apartment next to hers. Police made contact with a man who lived in the apartment she indicated, who appeared to be intoxicated, but he said he did not open the woman's door. At this time no crime occurred, due to her door only being opened.* * *A woman on Long Street told police that her husband was drunk and was causing a scene. Police tried to talk to the husband, who only told police that he was drinking after he got off of work. The husband told police he was going to leave and go somewhere else until he sobers up. Police gathered the couple's information and left the scene.* * *A man told police that last week he and an acquaintance were going to stay at a hotel tobe out of the cold. He said he had bought a TaoTao scooter the week before and showed it to the guy. He said the guy goes by "Alex," but he didn't know his last name. The man said that Alex had "bought a lock" for him to use to lock the scooter up during the nighttime. The man said he believed Alex had stolen the lock because Alex didn't have any money. The man said he allowed Alex to lock the scooter up to the pole, but when he asked for it back, Alex would not unlock it. The man said he got tired of asking him, so he left so he could go cash a check. He said when he came back, his scooter and Alex were gone. He said that the keys he had for the scooter on his belt loop were also gone. He said that a housekeeper at the hotel saw a man matching Alex's description take the scooter while he was gone. Police entered the scooter into NCIC.* * *Officers responded to 15th Avenue due to neighbors reporting a suspicious white van being parked at a recently boarded house. Officers observed two males doing HVAC work in the garage. They said they were contracted by the new owner to fix some piping and other HVAC-related equipment. Police informed the neighbors that this van would be there in the future, so no one has to worry.* * *Police responded to Dixie Industries, 3510 N Orchard Knob Ave., on reports of a disorder. Police found a man standing outside the property gate who said he was waiting for a ride after being kicked out of work. The man showed police where he had an Uber on the way to pick him up. He told police that he did re-enter the building after being told to leave, but said this was due to it being cold outside. Police spoke with an employee who said he has been giving the man warnings all week due to him not wearing his safety gear at work. The employee told police he asked the man to leave the property and that he would have to report back to the temp agency that hired him on Monday. He said the man was very hostile, but left the property. He said he then had to lock down the facility due to the man continuing to come inside the property. Police watched till the man left the area in his Uber. The employee said he would call back if the man returned.* * *The manager at the City Cafe Diner, 901 Carter St., wanted police to trespass a man because he was bothering customers. Police found the man at Ria's Market on 8th and Broad. Police informed the man he was no longer welcome at the City Cafe Diner, and if he went back he would be arrested for trespassing.* * *A woman on Vista Hills Drive told police that she has a credit card through the Credit One Bank in Las Vegas. She said she received a letter in the mail saying that she had created another "authorized user" on her account and that they have created another credit card for that user and it will be issued shortly. The woman said she never authorized this and started investigating into the matter. It was found that a "Catherine Ortega" with an email and a phone number given, had been listed as an authorized user on the woman's account, and a new credit card was created for that person. The woman said she was charged a $19 fee for the activation of this card. The card created is an American Express card. The woman said she needs a police report so Credit One Bank can fix the error. No further suspect info is known.* * *Police observed a man sitting outside the Shell gas station, 2285 Wilcox Blvd. Police asked him if he was supposed to be here and he said, "Yeah, I pick up the trash in the parking lot and they let me hang out." An employee smoking outside confirmed to police that they do allow him to hang out and pick up trash. Police ran the man's information and did not discover any warrants, so no police action was needed.* * *A woman told police she was sitting in her friend's car at the Calvary Chapel parking lot when a dark red Chevy Impala pulled up next to her vehicle. She said as she began to pull out, the vehicle followed her down Broad Street. She said the vehicle then sped up beside her. She said she then called police and pulled into the Conoco gas station, 3131 Broad St. She said she was unable to get a license plate on the vehicle. Police checked the area for the vehicle, but did not locate it.* * *A man on Bonny Oaks Drive told police he got a friend request on Facebook from his sister-in-law, who he hadn’t talked to in a long time. He then told her that he already had her as a friend, but then she said she had a problem and was closing that account and had opened a new Facebook account. She then asked him, "Have you heard of the Federal Government Pell grants," to which he replied he had not. She then told him that she had qualified for $90k and it doesn’t have tobe paid back. She said, "You've got to get in on this, let me give you a phone number." He then texted the number and said that he needed info on this. The person texted him back claiming to be named "Arthur Stevens" and said he would "check the database to see if he was eligible" for what he called a "Federal Empowerment Grant." The man said "Arthur" texted back again five minutes later and said that he was eligible and he would need to go to a website he would send him a link to. He told him to click on the link to be processed. The man said he immediately realized this was a scam attempt and someone was pretending to be his sister-in-law. He said he cut off contact immediately and has not clicked on the link. Ever since, he said the person has been calling back saying, "We've got to get you processed since you're eligible."* * *A manager from Whitener Landscaping, 8802 Lee Hwy., told police that sometime between last Saturday and the day before, someone stole the catalytic converter from one of the company vehicles. She said their cameras were not working at the time, so there is no video footage of the incident. She said another employee is the one that last saw the vehicle Saturday and then noticed the stolen converter. Also, she said a fence surrounds the place.* * *A man told police he left his vehicle parked at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, for about an hour last Saturday while he was there shopping. He said he then drove the vehicle home, where he finally discovered some damage to it. He said the front bumper was cracked on the passenger side and it must have happened while the vehicle was parked at Walmart. He said he has not yet checked to see if there were any video cameras in the lot around where it was parked. He said no estimate has been done yet, so it is unknown if the damage is over or under $400.* * *An employee of Sportsman's Warehouse, 6241 Perimeter Dr., told police that a white male arrived in a gold Honda Accord with black wheels and stole merchandise from inside the store. Police reviewed the video footage that showed a man come into the store, take three jackets and then leave the store without paying for them. The TN tag displayed on the vehicle did not match the vehicle.* * *A woman on N. Seminole Drive told police she and her boyfriend had their blue scooter stolen a few months back. She said that a friend of hers drove by a residence on N. Seminole Drive and saw a broken down black KYMC scooter sitting in the front yard. She said upon further investigation, the scooter was blue but had been painted black. She said she believed that the scooter was hers. Police checked on the scooter and spoke with the homeowner where it was found. The homeowner said that a tall white male (6'7", short brown hair, clean shaven, white shorts, black pants) and a black male (dark clothing) parked the scooter in her front yard within the last few days and have not been back to reclaim it. Police could not locate a VIN number, so they called an auto theft detective who said that the scooter could be towed and auto theft would look into it. Police had the scooter towed by Guy Yates Towing.