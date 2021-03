Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN

5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374213541

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS

2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

---

BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT

842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE

THEFT OF PROPERTY +1000

---

BASTOW, JOSEPH ZACHARY

504 SUMMIT LAKE CT KNOXVILLE, 37922

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

BIVENS, DREQUAN TARRICK

3428 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064445

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, LARRY DANIEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

---

CARREY, MARIAH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CROWDER, JUSTIN

1179 POTTS RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

---

DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH

5702 JANA LN HIXSON, 373435499

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DUGGER, JOSIE ANN-MARIE

5850 CANEY RIDGE CIR OOLTEWAH, 373635551

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS

PO BOX 72, 199 BEECH ST WHITWELL, 373970072

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

FALLINS, MARVIN LEBRON

1812 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---GRAVITT, CAMERON MARSHALL2009 SCHMIDT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REG VIO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING W/O LICE)---HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HENDERSON, LAURA HOWARD6603 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---HENRY, JUSTIN SCOTT810 SOUTH VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE SOUTH HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JENKINS, JAMES ORLANDO1234 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAYNE, SHASTA DAWN7476 DAVIS MILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEWIS, MARK STEVEN9831 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37339Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN1516 E 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)---LOVATO, NATASHA RUBY30 WYLAND WAY UNIT 203 BASALT, 81621Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE OF COL---MAY, JUSTIN SHANE10505 TRACTOR TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSFAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE---MAYES, KALEB AARON1333 CENORA LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION( CRIMINAL IMPER)---MERCIERS, TREVOR D4909 ELDRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---MOSTELLER, ANGELIA PAIGE322 CAMP JORDAN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE---NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS4100 MCCAHILL ROAD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PAIGE, RACHEL L118 ALTA TREE BLVD JOHNSON CITY, 37604Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PENTER, MICHELLE CHERI9717 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373793908Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PERCY, HENRY A1525 SHELBY CIRCLE APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)---PHELPS, DUSTIN APO BOX 1172 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS MARIJUANA RESALE)---RAGSDALE, AH TORIA C3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064417Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ROGERS, ANDREW DAVID19255 NE 10TH AVE APT 525 N MIAMI BEACH, 33179Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMETH FOR RESALECRACK COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)---SCHRIMPSHER, CODY LEE607 JACKSON RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---SELLERS, KEITH DANIEL517 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---SHAW, LINDSEY MARIEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TERRELL, CARLOS LADALE914 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081505Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---TOMAS-GONZALEZ, ADOLANDO3707 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WALLER, TYLER ALLEN4514 CLOVERDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WATTS, PATRICK LAVAR908 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112523Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WEBB, TINA LYNN424 LEE CROSS LANE POINEER, 37847Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOMBLE, ADAM EDWARD305 NYE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE