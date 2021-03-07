Fire Damages Garage On Mowbray Mountain Sunday Morning

An outdoor burn barrel started a garage fire on Mowbray Mountain on Sunday morning.

At 11 a.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting a garage fire at 2426 Welch Road. The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting a garage fire.

Firefighters conducted a defensive fire attack and contained the fire to the garage. No injuries were reported.

Chief Chris Weddington, Mowbray VFD, said the homeowner was burning items in a barrel located 10 feet from the garage. With windy conditions, the embers traveled to the garage and caught fire.

The fire is ruled accidental. Damages are listed at $40,000.

The homeowner said he was grateful for Mowbray VFD quick response and containing the garage fire from spreading to his home.