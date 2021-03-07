Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; 954 New Cases
Sunday, March 7, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,598.
There were 954 new cases, as that total reached 828,336 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 56,797, 35 more than Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,192 cases, up 3; 62 deaths; 234 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,113 cases; 60 deaths; 160 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,130 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 53 hospitalizations
Walker County: 5,996 cases, up 1; 73 deaths; 256 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,274 cases, up 4; 213 deaths; 702 hospitalizations