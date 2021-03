The Walker County Development Authority is set to issue $19 million in bonds for a multi-family housing project on Happy Valley Road, Rossville.

The Walker County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on the proposal on Thursday.

The location is near Ridgeland High School.

Gateway at Rossville, LP is proposing to build 156 housing units.

Also, it was announced earlier that 500 homes would be built near Ridgeland High.

Tracts in the former Hutcheson farm were sold earlier.