March 8, 2021
Westside residents who were recently surveyed as part of a planning process for the community said they like the affordability of living there and the convenience to downtown.
They most dislike the crime, violence and vandalism and lack of a grocery store.
Here are more results from the survey:
Most liked aspects of Westside
* Housing affordability (~65%)
* Access to
A man, 69, was shot Sunday evening on Rogers Road.
At approximately 6:02 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of Rogers Road on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
Roy Exum has once again brought up his support for metro government in Hamilton County. There are some matters that need consideration before putting it to a vote.
Why do so many homeowners choose to live outside Chattanooga city limits, whether in other cities within Hamilton County, or in the unincorporated areas?
I am sure that part of the reason behind people choosing
No matter whether Tim Kelly or Kim White wins the April 13 th runoff to become the next Mayor of Chattanooga, the victory comes with a guarantee: neither one has ever seen such a mess. Of the top 150 largest cities in the United States, Chattanooga ranks 147 on the list of the Best- and Worse-Run Cities in America. Further, the Scenic City is currently No. 25 on the Most Dangerous
A balanced offensive effort and a momentum-shifting, second-half run propelled the Tennessee basketball team past Florida, 65-54, on Senior Day inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
The win secured the No. 4 seed and first-round bye for the Volunteers at next week's SEC Tournament.
The Vols (17-7, 10-7 SEC) punished the Gators (13-8, 9-7 SEC) on the boards, out-rebounding Florida
I have debated for several days about whether or not I should jump into the fray so to speak about the recent layoffs, dismissals or whatever term you want to use regarding the termination of nine employees at WTVC-TV last week. Since I know as much as anyone about what happened to my friends Dave Staley, John Madewell and Erin Thomas, I have decided to give my perspective. You