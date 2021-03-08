Couple, 90 And 89, Die In House Fire In Rock Spring

A house fire at 491 Bicentennial Trail in Rock Spring on Monday morning claimed the lives of two people.

Walker Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire at 9:44 a.m. The first unit to arrive reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. When they made entry, firefighters found the bodies of 90-year old Clifford William Cason, Sr. and his 89-year old wife Patricia.

Walker County Fire Marshal Scott Forrest said following a preliminary investigation, the blaze broke out in the attic, but the cause of the fire remains undetermined. “Basically, depending on how intricate that investigation gets will depend on the outcome and how long before we can make a determination,” said the fire marshal. The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation.

This marks the first time in more two-years someone has died in a fire in Walker County. The last fatal fire claimed the lives of twin brothers on Dec. 26, 2018.

Forrest said there were smoke alarms inside the home on Bicentennial Trail. The fire caused enough damage that the house is considered a total loss.

At the same time firefighters from Walker County, Catoosa County and Walker State Prison worked this incident, another fire occurred at 1322 East Sherry St. just outside of Rossville. Fire Marshal Forrest said the cause of that fire is also undetermined, but there were no injuries.