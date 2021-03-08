Hamilton County Has 58 New COVID-19 Cases; Tennessee Has 420 New Cases, 9 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 55 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive Care Units. Two others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 14 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,078.



The number of deaths from the virus in the county reported since Sunday was decreased by 3 since those deaths were in cases found to reside outside the county's jurisdiction, lowering the total to 463.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 39,824, which is 97 percent, and there are 791 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 783,904 on Monday with 420 new cases. There have been nine more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,556, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 722 people hospitalized from the virus, 24 fewer than Sunday.



Testing numbers are above 6.890 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 759,025, 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,015 cases, up 1; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 13,120 cases, up 9; 141 deaths



Grundy County: 1,705 cases; 30 deaths



Marion County: 2,965 cases, up 2; 45 deaths



Meigs County: 1,271 cases, up 1; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,800 cases, up 2; 22 deaths



Rhea County: 4,164 cases, up 1; 73 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,578 cases, up 1; 27 deaths



Knox County: 46,583 cases, up 136; 590 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 82,300 cases, up 53; 878 deaths, up 4



Shelby County: 88,076 cases, up 54; 1,518 deaths