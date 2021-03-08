Man Charged With Criminal Littering For Filling Ditch With Large Amount Of Trash

A man is facing criminal littering charges after he allegedly left large amounts of trash in a drainage ditch.

On the last day in February, law enforcement noticed a “very large” amount of trash in a drainage ditch, which spilled into Coffelt Road. Police said the trash was comprised of full trash bags, couches, toilets, carpet, and parts of a large trampoline.

An officer said he recognized several pieces belonging to John Swearingen, 30, who lives in a trailer across the road. Police had seen these items in his yard a few weeks before.

Police said no one answered the door when they went up to the trailer, and then they talked to someone with the county Highway Department about the situation. The supervisor told police they had asked Swearingen to move his garbage, and that he promised he would. Police said the supervisor was surprised Swearingen had not yet moved his trash, and that a crew would be sent out to pick up the trash, which was deemed a safety risk.

Swearingen was then charged with criminal littering, as he had intentionally put his trash on property that did not belong to him and did not pick it up when asked to move it.