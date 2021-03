Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGONIS, JOHN

2124 ASHFORD VILLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 81 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ALLEN, MARY I

119 HOLLY BERRY LANE APT 171 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

ASHER, ASHLEY MICHELLE

4213 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

---

BANKS, LARRY DARNELL

120 MELROSE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

BERRIEN, TROY MONTE

7024 SPORTSMAN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE

1254 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARREY, MARIAH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CARTER, STACY

320 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CHEAVES, EMMA MARISSA

191 HOLLYWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COBB, JOSHUA AARON

9532 WANDERING WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CODY, PATRICK WILLIAM

5505 BRANIERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COPELAND, JOHN DAVID

406 COUNCIL FIRE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

---

CRAWLEY, WENDY MICHELLE

1134 MCNICHOL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213212

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE

3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT

1110 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032718

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HAWK, MELANIE DAWN

1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY / AUTO

---

HERNANDEZ-SEGURA, JUAN

8230 THOROUGHBRED OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

HOCKET, CEDRIC ODEL

3547 LEE STREET COLLEGE PARK, 37337

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HOOD, SAMANTHA RAE

4065 VALLEY VIEW HIGHWAY SEQUATCHIE, 37374

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

HURD, DIMITRI

2712 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HURD, TRESEAN LEVON

2712 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT A8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

---

JORDAN, CURTIS HERMAN

158 COUNTY ROAD 793 ETOWAH, 37331

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY (AUTO)

---

LAYNE, CARL DONALD

1726 EAGLE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

MANNASMITH, AMANDA SUE

8532 DECATUR LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCBRYAR, AMANDA LASHAY

4408 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MEREDITH, CARLA MICHELLE

1310 TOWNHILLS DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MILLER, LAWRENCE BRAD

NO ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

MORELAND, DONNELL

1009 N HICKORY ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

MORRIS, RACHEL N

7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MYERS, JAMIE RAY

10300 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

---

OSBORN, RACHEL WANETTE

64 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD

4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PITMON, SHARON MICHELLE

5010 WOODLAND VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374071540

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---PRESLEY, AUSTIN ERIC264 BISCAYNE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---PRIEST, JAYLON203 N. GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RENO, JOHNNY HENRY5850 RAGNAR DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ROGERS, CRYSTAL LYNN109 EUSTES ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37309Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVSIMPLE POSS OF SCH VI---ROWE, CODY A155 LEWIS AVE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SHADDEN, MICHAEL JUSTIN3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID1737 S CLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARREST (FELONY EVADING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (POSS OF SCH VI)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION (TRAFFIC CONTROL---WELCH, KELLEY DAWNITA8772 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA