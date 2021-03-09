Employee Of Lodge Cast Iron Dies In Accident At Distribution Center In South Pittsburg Monday Evening

 Tuesday, March 9, 2021 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

An employee of Lodge Cast Iron lost their life in an accident at the Lodge distribution center in South Pittsburg Monday.

Officials said in a statement released Tuesday, "Lodge Cast Iron regrets to report that a tragic accident occurred yesterday evening at the Lodge distribution center in South Pittsburg and a valued team member lost their life."

“We are greatly saddened by the devastating news of this tragic event. At Lodge, our employees are
valued members of our team and our Lodge family,” said Mike Otterman, president and CEO, Lodge Cast Iron. “We will do what Lodge does, we will take care of the family during this difficult time and we are committed to being as transparent as possible and share information as we can. This is a significant loss and we extend our deepest sympathies to our colleague’s family, friends and coworkers during this time.”

"Lodge is working in tandem with the authorities since they arrived on the scene last night and a
thorough investigation is underway," officials said. "The family has been notified of the accident and the Lodge Human Resources department is providing support and ongoing counsel for all employees during this challenging time."


Russell Gilbert Endorses Tim Kelly For Mayor

Tennessee Senate Approves Resolution Allowing Voters To Change Way Attorney General Is Selected

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Russell Gilbert Endorses Tim Kelly For Mayor

City Councilman Russell Gilbert, who recently waged a race for mayor, said he was endorsing Tim Kelly for mayor. He said, "I would like to go on the record as endorsing Tim Kelly for the office of mayor of Chattanooga. I believe that Tim possesses the qualities to provide equal opportunity for all of Chattanooga’s citizens and between the two candidates, Tim is the right person ... (click for more)

Tennessee Senate Approves Resolution Allowing Voters To Change Way Attorney General Is Selected

A resolution allowing voters to change the way Tennessee’s Attorney General is selected was approved 25-7 on Monday evening by the Tennessee Senate. Senate Joint Resolution 1, sponsored by Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager (R-Kingston), calls for a transparent nomination process by the Tennessee Supreme Court in selecting the State Attorney General, followed by a confirmation ... (click for more)

Opinion

Just Say No To Metro Government

Roy Exum has once again brought up his support for metro government in Hamilton County. There are some matters that need consideration before putting it to a vote. Why do so many homeowners choose to live outside Chattanooga city limits, whether in other cities within Hamilton County, or in the unincorporated areas? I am sure that part of the reason behind people choosing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Be Like ‘Dr. Georgia’

Many years ago I was described as “a pathos writer.” At the time I had no idea what that was, much less what it meant. So, I went to the source and asked him what that meant. He laughed and assured me it wasn’t a negative thing. This magazine editor told me that I had a rare gift: my words can make readers happy or sad, he explained. You can bring laughter one day and tears the ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Beat Florida, 65-54, On Senior Day; Secure #4 Seed For SEC Tournament

A balanced offensive effort and a momentum-shifting, second-half run propelled the Tennessee basketball team past Florida, 65-54, on Senior Day inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The win secured the No. 4 seed and first-round bye for the Volunteers at next week's SEC Tournament. The Vols (17-7, 10-7 SEC) punished the Gators (13-8, 9-7 SEC) on the boards, out-rebounding Florida ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Cold, Heartless Business

I have debated for several days about whether or not I should jump into the fray so to speak about the recent layoffs, dismissals or whatever term you want to use regarding the termination of nine employees at WTVC-TV last week. Since I know as much as anyone about what happened to my friends Dave Staley, John Madewell and Erin Thomas, I have decided to give my perspective. You ... (click for more)


