Employee Of Lodge Cast Iron Dies In Accident At Distribution Center In South Pittsburg Monday Evening

An employee of Lodge Cast Iron lost their life in an accident at the Lodge distribution center in South Pittsburg Monday.

Officials said in a statement released Tuesday, "Lodge Cast Iron regrets to report that a tragic accident occurred yesterday evening at the Lodge distribution center in South Pittsburg and a valued team member lost their life."



“We are greatly saddened by the devastating news of this tragic event. At Lodge, our employees are

valued members of our team and our Lodge family,” said Mike Otterman, president and CEO, Lodge Cast Iron. “We will do what Lodge does, we will take care of the family during this difficult time and we are committed to being as transparent as possible and share information as we can. This is a significant loss and we extend our deepest sympathies to our colleague’s family, friends and coworkers during this time.”



"Lodge is working in tandem with the authorities since they arrived on the scene last night and a

thorough investigation is underway," officials said. "The family has been notified of the accident and the Lodge Human Resources department is providing support and ongoing counsel for all employees during this challenging time."