Russell Gilbert Endorses Tim Kelly For Mayor

City Councilman Russell Gilbert, who recently waged a race for mayor, said he was endorsing Tim Kelly for mayor.

He said, "I would like to go on the record as endorsing Tim Kelly for the office of mayor of Chattanooga. I believe that Tim possesses the qualities to provide equal opportunity for all of Chattanooga’s citizens and between the two candidates, Tim is the right person for the position of mayor.

"If you want to see equality and inclusion in the mayor’s office, please join me in supporting Tim Kelly for mayor."