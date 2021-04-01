Georgia Has 60 More Coronavirus Deaths And 945 New Cases
Thursday, April 1, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have were 60 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,664.
There were 945 new cases, as that total reached 853,273 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 58,908, which is 98 more than Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,385 cases, up 9; 61 deaths; 241 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,174 cases; 60 deaths; 168 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,167 cases; 10 deaths; 58 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,225 cases, up 10; 77 deaths; 266 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,572 cases, up 15; 223 deaths; 726 hospitalizations, up 3