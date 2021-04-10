Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 58 New Cases

Hamilton County had 58 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 43,100.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county.
Tennessee will report the state's new cases and deaths on Monday.
April 10, 2021
Brandon Bragg, 28, has been sentenced to serve two years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Bragg appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.
Prosecutors said on ... (click for more)
A person was injured in a wreck Saturday afternoon, which also resulted in a chemical spill.
The Hamilton County Hazmat team responded to the 1400 block of Interstate 75 southbound regarding an accident and chemical spill. At 1 p.m., the Tri-Community VFD requested Hamilton County Hazmat team to help assist them with a chemical clean-up.
Hazmat officials reported a box truck, ... (click for more)
The murder trial against Courtney High in which the state is seeking the death penalty has been set for July 27 in the courtroom of Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz.
High is charged along with Andre Grier and Charles Shelton in the May 2016 slaying of Bianca Horton.
Ms. Horton had been set to testify against Cortez Sims in his murder trial and in the incident in which he ... (click for more)
A common question raised about the federal courts, especially the Supreme Court, is why judges rule differently in the same or similar cases. Federal judges take an oath to “administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and [to] faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all [their] duties.” If judges are intelligent and well ... (click for more)
Comes the news that the University of Kentucky has, quite erroneously and therefore hysterically, just sent out 500,000 acceptance letters. As you wonder about the postage, here are this week’s riddles:
THE RIDDLES
1) You have three stoves: a gas stove, a wood stove, and a coal stove, but only one match. Which should you light first?
2) I am full of holes, but I can still ... (click for more)
Hixson native Jessica Combs was recently honored by the Austin Peay Alumni Association in an Alumni Spotlight article.
Upon her graduation in 2016, Combs became a member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) as a teaching pro and club professional. In 2019 APSU athletic director Gerald Harrison announced Combs would be returning to the school as its sixth head women’s ... (click for more)
Former McDonald’s All-American and SEC All-Freshman selection Madison Hayes transferred from Mississippi State to NC State for a plethora of reasons, not all of them related to basketball. The former East Hamilton superstar guard averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs as a spot starter before entering her name into the transfer portal after the season.
The Chattanooga ... (click for more)