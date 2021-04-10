Courtney High Murder Trial In Which State Is Seeking Death Penalty Is Set For July 27

The murder trial against Courtney High in which the state is seeking the death penalty has been set for July 27 in the courtroom of Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz.

High is charged along with Andre Grier and Charles Shelton in the May 2016 slaying of Bianca Horton.

Ms. Horton had been set to testify against Cortez Sims in his murder trial and in the incident in which he shot her daughter Zoe.

Bianca Horton was shot several times and her body was dumped on the side of the road.

High is being held in a jail outside Hamilton County.