Person Injured In Wreck That Results In Chemical Spill On I-75

Saturday, April 10, 2021
  • - photo by HCOEM Captain Nick Wilson
  • - photo by HCOEM Captain Nick Wilson
  • - photo by HCOEM Captain Nick Wilson
  • - photo by HCOEM Captain Nick Wilson
  • - photo by HCOEM Captain Nick Wilson
  • - photo by HCOEM Captain Nick Wilson

A person was injured in a wreck Saturday afternoon, which also resulted in a chemical spill.

The Hamilton County Hazmat team responded to the 1400 block of Interstate 75 southbound regarding an accident and chemical spill. At 1 p.m., the Tri-Community VFD requested Hamilton County Hazmat team to help assist them with a chemical clean-up.

Hazmat officials reported a box truck, carrying four totes of Dibutyl Phthalate, hit the center guard rail and punctured one of the totes. The tote leaked about 150-175 gallons of this chemical. Dibutyl Phthalate is an adhesive product for PVC pipe.

The Tri-Community VFD personnel built a temporary dike to contain the spill until hazmat officials arrived on the scene.

Hazmat personnel had to dress out in Level B Hazmat suits and air packs to stabilize the leaky tote and contain the diesel spill from the box truck.

The driver of the box truck sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital by HCEMS.

The cause of the wreck is unknown.

HEPACO will handle the clean-up.


The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted the state of Tennessee's petition for an en banc appeal of an earlier decision by the Appeals Court to uphold the injunction against Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period with regard to abortions. The en banc appeal will allow for the full panel of judges to decide on the merits of the case instead of the usual three-judge panel. ... (click for more)

