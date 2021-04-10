Person Injured In Wreck That Results In Chemical Spill On I-75

A person was injured in a wreck Saturday afternoon, which also resulted in a chemical spill.

The Hamilton County Hazmat team responded to the 1400 block of Interstate 75 southbound regarding an accident and chemical spill. At 1 p.m., the Tri-Community VFD requested Hamilton County Hazmat team to help assist them with a chemical clean-up.

Hazmat officials reported a box truck, carrying four totes of Dibutyl Phthalate, hit the center guard rail and punctured one of the totes. The tote leaked about 150-175 gallons of this chemical. Dibutyl Phthalate is an adhesive product for PVC pipe.

The Tri-Community VFD personnel built a temporary dike to contain the spill until hazmat officials arrived on the scene.



Hazmat personnel had to dress out in Level B Hazmat suits and air packs to stabilize the leaky tote and contain the diesel spill from the box truck.

The driver of the box truck sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital by HCEMS.



The cause of the wreck is unknown.



HEPACO will handle the clean-up.