Police Blotter - Lost Driver's License "Just Fell Out"; Man Pushing Woman Into Window At Motel Is Caught On Video

Sunday, April 11, 2021

A woman on N. Moore Road called police when she realized that she had lost her driver's license. She said that she needs a report in order to get a replacement. She said that she does not know where she lost it. She told police, "I think it just fell out."

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at 3649 Brainerd Road. Officers spoke with a woman who said she had a permit to sell shoes on the sidewalk and the businessman that owns the Ice Machine directly behind her was in a verbal disorder with her over her business.

The woman said since her initial encounter with the man, he has driven by multiple times. The woman said she had the proof of her permits on her cell phone if it needs to be shown.

* * *

The building owner at 3950 Brainerd Road at Your Local Seitanist, told police he discovered that paint cans had been thrown on the roof with splattered paint. He also said fires had been burned on the property and there was illegal dumping with adult diapers containing feces. He said this is an ongoing problem with homeless people living around there. He said he had already asked to be put on the Watch List and police suggested that he call the Police Department on a regular basis on the non-emergency line to make sure he stays on it. No estimates have been done on damage. 

* * *

A woman on Integra Vistas Drive told police there was a charge on her Avant credit card of $160.92 for Snap Travel Hotel Deals. She said this charge was done online from an unknown location. She said that Avant reversed the charge, but they recently put it back on her account. She said that she has been unsuccessful in getting Avant to remove this from her bill.

* * *

A ma on Amnicola Highway told police that he lost his phone the day before at an unknown time and unknown location. He said he has looked in his house, at Target on Highway 153, at Bass Pro Shops in East Ridge, and has not been able to locate it. He said he tried to call it several times and it just rings. The man said he will contact Consumer Cellular to shut the service off. 

* * *

While on scene of an accident at 66 Melrose Dr., an officer found a .380 shell casing in the mud. This shell casing will be turned into property as evidence.

* * *

Police were called to Microtel Inn & Suites, 7014 McCutcheon Road. A manager showed police video of an unknown black male pushing a female into a window. The woman fell back into the widow, causing it to break and damage the frame. There is no further information on the suspect.


April 11, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMSTRONG, DONOVAN 18 MEADOWBROOK DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank FALSE IMPRISONMENT DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BLEVINS, TABITHA N 2083 BURNT MILL RD FLINTSTONE, 30725 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METH POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

6th Circuit Full Panel Will Hear 48-Hour Abortion Waiting Period Case

The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted the state of Tennessee's petition for an en banc appeal of an earlier decision by the Appeals Court to uphold the injunction against Tennessee's 48-hour waiting period with regard to abortions. The en banc appeal will allow for the full panel of judges to decide on the merits of the case instead of the usual three-judge panel.

Opinion

The Migrant Children Should Be Welcomed With Open Arms

My greatest concern for the migrant children is they don't be mistreated or abused. Being separated from their families must be traumatic enough. They don't deserve the added trauma of being mistreated and abused. They should be welcomed with open arms. Don't worry about our own precious children. They'll get to be exposed to another language, another culture. Children

Roy Exum: A 'Full Throttle' Finish

Alabama football coach Bear Bryant had a pre-game ritual where just before a game, he'd take his quarterbacks on a short walk around the courthouse square in whatever town the Tide was playing. Bryant wouldn't say much, and the players wouldn't say a word unless they were called on. The first time Joe Namath took the fabled walk, he purposefully trailed Coach by a step or two. Bryant

Sports

Soddy Daisy Native Jessica Combs Featured By Austin Peay Alumni Association

Hixson native Jessica Combs was recently honored by the Austin Peay Alumni Association in an Alumni Spotlight article. Upon her graduation in 2016, Combs became a member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) as a teaching pro and club professional. In 2019 APSU athletic director Gerald Harrison announced Combs would be returning to the school as its sixth head women's

Future Plans Factor Into Madison Hayes' Move To Wolfpack

Former McDonald's All-American and SEC All-Freshman selection Madison Hayes transferred from Mississippi State to NC State for a plethora of reasons, not all of them related to basketball. The former East Hamilton superstar guard averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs as a spot starter before entering her name into the transfer portal after the season. The Chattanooga


