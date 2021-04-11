Police Blotter - Lost Driver's License "Just Fell Out"; Man Pushing Woman Into Window At Motel Is Caught On Video

A woman on N. Moore Road called police when she realized that she had lost her driver's license. She said that she needs a report in order to get a replacement. She said that she does not know where she lost it. She told police, "I think it just fell out."



* * *



Police responded to a disorder at 3649 Brainerd Road. Officers spoke with a woman who said she had a permit to sell shoes on the sidewalk and the businessman that owns the Ice Machine directly behind her was in a verbal disorder with her over her business.

The woman said since her initial encounter with the man, he has driven by multiple times. The woman said she had the proof of her permits on her cell phone if it needs to be shown.* * *The building owner at 3950 Brainerd Road at Your Local Seitanist, told police he discovered that paint cans had been thrown on the roof with splattered paint. He also said fires had been burned on the property and there was illegal dumping with adult diapers containing feces. He said this is an ongoing problem with homeless people living around there. He said he had already asked to be put on the Watch List and police suggested that he call the Police Department on a regular basis on the non-emergency line to make sure he stays on it. No estimates have been done on damage.* * *A woman on Integra Vistas Drive told police there was a charge on her Avant credit card of $160.92 for Snap Travel Hotel Deals. She said this charge was done online from an unknown location. She said that Avant reversed the charge, but they recently put it back on her account. She said that she has been unsuccessful in getting Avant to remove this from her bill.* * *A ma on Amnicola Highway told police that he lost his phone the day before at an unknown time and unknown location. He said he has looked in his house, at Target on Highway 153, at Bass Pro Shops in East Ridge, and has not been able to locate it. He said he tried to call it several times and it just rings. The man said he will contact Consumer Cellular to shut the service off.* * *While on scene of an accident at 66 Melrose Dr., an officer found a .380 shell casing in the mud. This shell casing will be turned into property as evidence.

* * *



Police were called to Microtel Inn & Suites, 7014 McCutcheon Road. A manager showed police video of an unknown black male pushing a female into a window. The woman fell back into the widow, causing it to break and damage the frame. There is no further information on the suspect.