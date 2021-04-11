Georgia Has No New Coronavirus Deaths, 738 New Cases
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there are no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,982.
There are 738 new cases, as that total reaches 862,137 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 59,714, which is an increase of 64 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,464 cases, up 3; 61 deaths; 246 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,197 cases, up 1; 60 deaths; 173 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,185 cases, up 1; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,309 cases, up 2; 78 deaths; 272 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,674 cases, up 3; 225 deaths; 729 hospitalizations