Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, KENNETH VAN BUREN

1000 STONE CREST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214545

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELL, CHARNESSA CLAUDETTE

805 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

BONNER, JERMAINE DION

294 GOLDMINE VILLAGE RD CANON, 30520

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT

1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091208

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH

7707 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CLARK, BENJAMIN C

828 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE

4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163046

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

CRAWLEY, CHRISTINE ANNIE NICOLE

484 ROCK QUARRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CRUZ, LINO

10 COURT ST 6A DUNLAP, 37321

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

---

FOUNTAIN, TERRANCE JAMARR

1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215655

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEEDING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---HARRIS, CARL727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HILL, JOSHUA ALLENGRIFFITH HWY BX2050 JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOLCOMB, ANTHONY WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF BUSINESS---HUGHLEY, CEDRIC LEBRON1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022779Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HUTSON, NICHOLAS ALAN6517 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 373432737Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE 39170417---JACKSON, GABRIELLE E3714 NORMA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JONES, DEMETRIUS TWANA2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KING, JOSHUA DAVID9112 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARDHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LOOPER, DAVID ASHER8810 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---MOORE, ERVIN LAVELE33 EVERGLADE BLVD ROSSVILE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MORALES-JERONIMO, JOHNY EDDY3410 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072056Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MURPHY, ANGELA DENISE2501 S MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCESIMPLE POSSESSIONDELIVERY/RESALE METHCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---MURRAY, KASEY DNO ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 307411547Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---OKRZESIK, AARON JOSEPH1608 ALBERT LN HIXSON, 373434914Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PACE, MIRANDA RACHELE3311 FAIRMOUNT PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PATINO, MONA MARIE976 BANDY LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---PERKINS, ROBERT RAY4336 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION TEMPORARY PROTECTION ORDER---PITMON, JEVON D8613 GLENAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PITMON, LESHAUNE P1908 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SIMMERS, JUDITH RAE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SIMONDS, LE ANN K2149 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434539Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SPICER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN3182 PEAVINE RD ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEPHENS, CHARLIE ONEAL450 BIG MINE RD PALMER, 37365Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SUTTON, PATRICK S1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT 1207 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TALLEY, ZACHARY TYLER1417 ST THOMAS RM 242 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---TEMPLETON, EMILY AMANDA140 LADD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374057608Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---TOMLINSON, KRYSTAL RENEE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WARE JR, DERRICK LEE2400 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112832Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTSEXUAL BATTERY