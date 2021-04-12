 Monday, April 12, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


New Food City To Open In East Ridge In 2022

Monday, April 12, 2021

Food City officials announced on Monday, plans to construct a new Food City and Gas N’ Go on Ringgold Road in East Ridge. 

The 54,000+ square foot supermarket will serve as a replacement for the existing location and is expected to open early Summer of 2022. 

“We’re extremely proud to partner with the City of East Ridge on this partnership in the Border Region District to convert a somewhat blighted piece of property into a modern state-of-the-art supermarket,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.  “This project will result in well over a hundred new area jobs and bring a Starbucks café to East Ridge, along with some other exciting new conveniences and services.  We are hopeful that this project will serve as a catalyst to promote other development in the area as well.”

Officials with the city believe the amount of added services the new store plans to offer will draw shoppers from well beyond the East Ridge area, including the Brainerd area, Missionary Ridge, and parts of North Georgia.

“We are extremely excited for the construction of a new Food City and Gas N’ Go,” said Brian Williams, mayor of East Ridge.  “It has been a pleasure working with Food City regarding this new development.  The additional services, products, and jobs the new store will provide to our area is incredible.  We have been diligently working to attract and recruit new development in this area.  I too, believe this modern state-of-the-art Food City supermarket will be a catalyst for additional new development on the West end of East Ridge.  We thank Food City for their continued belief and support in East Ridge.”

The location will include an in-store bakery and deli offering fresh baked goods, deli meats, cheeses, hot foods, large café seating area, fireplace, hickory smoker, pizza oven, fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections, and full-service catering and event planning.  Full-service service meat and seafood departments will offer pre-marinated/seasoned oven ready products, a complete selection of top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef, and fresh sushi.  In-house meat cutters will be available to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order.  Expanded grocery, frozen food, and produce departments will go well beyond the normal fare with a huge selection of gourmet, international, and specialty items.  The Food City Floral Boutique will be staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items, and more.  Rapid checkout service will be provided by six check-out lanes and seven self-checkouts.  The location will also feature a Food City Pharmacy, equipped with a private consultation room and drive-thru window, Food City Gas N’ Go including diesel fuel,GoCart curbside pick-up, and Starbucks café, offering a wide assortment of blended hot and cold coffees and beverages, as well as an assortment of tasty breakfast sandwiches and pastries.  Several award-winning energy saving concepts will also be included, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights, and refrigeration systems to motion sensors, 100% LED lighting, and open rafter ceilings.


April 12, 2021

Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths; 587 New Cases

April 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Saw Dollar Signs After Booth Slipped Off Step; Woman Sets Up Sleeping Quarters In Middle Of Walgreens Parking Lot

April 12, 2021

Colonial Chemical To Expand In Marion County, Creating 44 New Jobs


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,017. There are 587 new cases, as that total reaches 862,720 ... (click for more)

A woman claimed to be injured at Pier 88, 2288 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with the woman who said that while she was inside the business, the booth that she was sitting on fell, pushing against ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Colonial Chemical officials announced on Monday that the surfactant product manufacturing company ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths; 587 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,017. There are 587 new cases, as that total reaches 862,720 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 59,779, which is an increase of 65 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,465 cases, up 1; 61 ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Saw Dollar Signs After Booth Slipped Off Step; Woman Sets Up Sleeping Quarters In Middle Of Walgreens Parking Lot

A woman claimed to be injured at Pier 88, 2288 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with the woman who said that while she was inside the business, the booth that she was sitting on fell, pushing against the table and pushing her ankle underneath, injuring it. She said at the same time the booth fell on top of her niece's foot and it also hit her in the face. The woman said she wanted to ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Silverdale Baptist Academy Taught Me About Race

It was a cold winter morning when we stepped off the bus. Like any fourth grade student, taking a day off school to go on a field trip presented me with endless potential to have fun and get into mischief. I was told to line up while they gave out tickets, and I walked with my classmates into Memorial Auditorium talking with my friends about football, video games, and whatever else ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Liberate Pilsen Again!

Dear President Biden … A perfect caper has just landed in our lap and, Mr. Commander-in-Chief, according to the School of Free Thought, we can have a hot-diggedy time with this one. Not many on your cabinet will know this but on May 6 th , 1945, the “Fightin’ Armadillos,” which you’ll recognize as the 16 th Armored of General Patton’s Third Army, liberated Plzen, Czechoslovakia ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Fall To Furman In SoCon Soccer Semifinal

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga battled Furman nearly to the wire, falling 1-0 in the Southern Conference women’s soccer championship semifinal at Stone Stadium Sunday afternoon. With 2:33 remaining in the game, the Paladins sent a shot into the net for the lone goal of the match. Nieva Gaither passed from the top of the box to Isabella Gutierrez on the left. Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Expect A Lot Of New Faces For Vol Basketball

Rick Barnes made an appearance at Lindsey Nelson Stadium over the weekend, which was no surprise considering the Tennessee men’s basketball coach’s background. Barnes is a baseball fan and has been a regular there over the years. Furthermore, Vols baseball hasn’t been this appealing in decades, as evidenced by a top five national ranking and another SEC series victory, this ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors