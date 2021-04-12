Health Department Announces “Instant Appointment” Availability For 1st Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Beginning Tuesday

The Health Department is now allowing people to do drive-up instant appointments at vaccination sites, provided there are openings.

“Beginning tomorrow, any of our sites will be able to make an instant appointment for any unfilled appointments we may have,” administrator Becky Barnes said. “If you have a bit of time, and you drive up and we have an appointment that has not been filled, we can accommodate you right then.”

“We are making great progress and do not want to slow our momentum. As the community has added capacity, the Health Department is able to make vaccinations even easier.”

During the Monday afternoon press conference, Ms. Barnes made sure to emphasize that if someone has already made an appointment for that day, instant appointments will not affect their scheduled appointment. She also stated that making an appointment is still the best way to make sure someone will get the vaccine.



“This will not interfere with people who have appointments,” Ms. Barnes said. “They will be seen during their appointed time slots. There will be no change for them whatsoever.”



Sabrina Nowack said one can make an instant appointment using several different methods. She said that if there are no available openings when they drive up, they can either wait until there is an opening, or try another day.



“If you know you want an appointment on April 16 at 10 a.m., you can make an appointment and we can take care of you at that time,” Ms. Nowack said. “If a spontaneous appointment fits your schedule better, you can either drive by the site, call our hotline, or check the website.”



Ms. Nowack stated that instant appointments only are available for first-dose appointments. She said second-dose appointments are already filled.



“About 10 percent don’t’ show up even if they have an appointment,” County Mayor Jim Coppinger said, “and we’re really trying to get as many people in our community vaccinated as possible.”



Officials said people who live, work or attend school in Hamilton County will be able to drive up to one of the Health Department’s first dose vaccination sites between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to receive an “instant appointment” if slots are available. People must drive to the vaccination site to check for an “instant appointment” availability. There is no guarantee a drive-up appointment will be available at that time.



Call 423-209-8383 to determine which Health Department vaccination sites are open for first dose appointments.



People age 16 years and older who live, work, or attend school in Hamilton County who wish to schedule an appointment are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:



· First dose appointments: 423-209-5398



· Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.



· To read this announcement in Spanish, visit the Spanish Facebook page atfacebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

