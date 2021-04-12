 Monday, April 12, 2021 84.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Health Department Announces “Instant Appointment” Availability For 1st Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Beginning Tuesday

Monday, April 12, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

The Health Department is now allowing people to do drive-up instant appointments at vaccination sites, provided there are openings.

“Beginning tomorrow, any of our sites will be able to make an instant appointment for any unfilled appointments we may have,” administrator Becky Barnes said. “If you have a bit of time, and you drive up and we have an appointment that has not been filled, we can accommodate you right then.”

“We are making great progress and do not want to slow our momentum. As the community has added capacity, the Health Department is able to make vaccinations even easier.”

During the Monday afternoon press conference, Ms. Barnes made sure to emphasize that if someone has already made an appointment for that day, instant appointments will not affect their scheduled appointment. She also stated that making an appointment is still the best way to make sure someone will get the vaccine.

“This will not interfere with people who have appointments,” Ms. Barnes said. “They will be seen during their appointed time slots. There will be no change for them whatsoever.”

Sabrina Nowack said one can make an instant appointment using several different methods. She said that if there are no available openings when they drive up, they can either wait until there is an opening, or try another day.

“If you know you want an appointment on April 16 at 10 a.m., you can make an appointment and we can take care of you at that time,” Ms. Nowack said. “If a spontaneous appointment fits your schedule better, you can either drive by the site, call our hotline, or check the website.”

Ms. Nowack stated that instant appointments only are available for first-dose appointments. She said second-dose appointments are already filled.

“About 10 percent don’t’ show up even if they have an appointment,” County Mayor Jim Coppinger said, “and we’re really trying to get as many people in our community vaccinated as possible.”

Officials said people who live, work or attend school in Hamilton County will be able to drive up to one of the Health Department’s first dose vaccination sites between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to receive an “instant appointment” if slots are available. People must drive to the vaccination site to check for an “instant appointment” availability. There is no guarantee a drive-up appointment will be available at that time.

Call 423-209-8383 to determine which Health Department vaccination sites are open for first dose appointments.

People age 16 years and older who live, work, or attend school in Hamilton County who wish to schedule an appointment are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:

·      First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

·       Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.

·      To read this announcement in Spanish, visit the Spanish Facebook page atfacebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.


April 12, 2021

Governor Lee Asks School Districts To Focus Stimulus Funds On Student Advancement; Boosts In-Person Learning

April 12, 2021

Police Hear Woman Screaming; Arrest Bernard Whatley

April 12, 2021

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 40 New Cases; State Has 3 More Deaths


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the General Assembly on Monday urged school districts to ensure federal education funding goes directly toward ... (click for more)

Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Sunday at Germantown Road, and initially could not make contact with the complainant. Police said they heard a woman screaming for help inside ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 40 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 43,187. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county. The number ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Governor Lee Asks School Districts To Focus Stimulus Funds On Student Advancement; Boosts In-Person Learning

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the General Assembly on Monday urged school districts to ensure federal education funding goes directly toward student achievement. Tennessee has received nearly $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief stimulus funding allocated specifically for K-12 education. “By using these funds wisely and returning ... (click for more)

Police Hear Woman Screaming; Arrest Bernard Whatley

Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Sunday at Germantown Road, and initially could not make contact with the complainant. Police said they heard a woman screaming for help inside the apartment. They could not kick the door in, but noticed a broken window next to the door. Police said they unlocked the door by reaching into the window, but still could not open the door. ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Silverdale Baptist Academy Taught Me About Race

It was a cold winter morning when we stepped off the bus. Like any fourth grade student, taking a day off school to go on a field trip presented me with endless potential to have fun and get into mischief. I was told to line up while they gave out tickets, and I walked with my classmates into Memorial Auditorium talking with my friends about football, video games, and whatever else ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Liberate Pilsen Again!

Dear President Biden … A perfect caper has just landed in our lap and, Mr. Commander-in-Chief, according to the School of Free Thought, we can have a hot-diggedy time with this one. Not many on your cabinet will know this but on May 6 th , 1945, the “Fightin’ Armadillos,” which you’ll recognize as the 16 th Armored of General Patton’s Third Army, liberated Plzen, Czechoslovakia ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Fall To Furman In SoCon Soccer Semifinal

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga battled Furman nearly to the wire, falling 1-0 in the Southern Conference women’s soccer championship semifinal at Stone Stadium Sunday afternoon. With 2:33 remaining in the game, the Paladins sent a shot into the net for the lone goal of the match. Nieva Gaither passed from the top of the box to Isabella Gutierrez on the left. Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Expect A Lot Of New Faces For Vol Basketball

Rick Barnes made an appearance at Lindsey Nelson Stadium over the weekend, which was no surprise considering the Tennessee men’s basketball coach’s background. Barnes is a baseball fan and has been a regular there over the years. Furthermore, Vols baseball hasn’t been this appealing in decades, as evidenced by a top five national ranking and another SEC series victory, this ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors