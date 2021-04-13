Police Blotter: Wife, Car Missing (Man Worried About Car); Mail Thieves Strike For 2 Weeks Straight On S. Seminole

A man on Shallowford Road told police that his wife does not have a valid drivers license and took their vehicle, a 2010 Ford Escape, the day prior and he was worried about his car. He said that she drinks a lot and wanted to know what could be done. Police told him that the car cannot be listed as stolen because they are married and both own the vehicle. Police took the man's number and told him that if the car was located he would be contacted.



* * *

Police were called to a disorder on a report of a man yelling at two woman, one of which had fled the scene.

The man and woman on scene both said that there was only a verbal altercation and nothing physical.* * *A man on Kirby Avenue told police that his black 2006 Toyota Highlander was broken into. He said he last saw his vehicle around 5:30 p.m. the day before and he is mostly sure it was locked, but there was a chance it wasn't. He said the vehicle stayed parked at his residence overnight and that morning around 7:30 a.m. he discovered the glove box was open and the inside had been ransacked. Also, he said one of the panels on the bottom of the steering column was gone, exposing wires, and his stereo amplifier was missing.* * *A woman called police from her job on Brainerd Road and said that her recent ex-boyfriend was sitting in his vehicle outside of her work. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the man who explained that he was processing the recent break up.* * *A woman told police that a couple have been following her while she drives and trying to run her off the road. The woman was arrested several days prior to this on a stalking warrant reported by the couple she was accusing of following her. The woman was unable to provided evidence showing the couple attempting to run her off the road or following her around.* * *Police received a call about a man who was staying in the park at 3202 Kellys Ferry Road. The man told police that he is homeless and he stays behind the old Bi-Lo store. He said that he has been coming to the park during the day. Police explained to him that it was okay for him to hang out in the park during the day, but after hours he needed to make sure that he was gone from the area. The man said he would not be there after hours.* * *A caller reported a disorder at the parking garage at 537 Market St. A couple told police they were in a verbal disorder and that neither of them had placed any hands on the other. The woman said she had thrown her groceries on the ground because of how upset she was. Police told the couple that they should separate until they both calmed down. They both said they had calmed down due to police presence. They took the bus back to their residence.* * *A woman on S. Crest Road told police that someone broke into her vehicle between 1 and 8 p.m. She said there were no signs of forced entry and nothing was taken.* * *A woman called police from Panda Express, 2260 Gunbarrel Road, and said her purse was stolen out of her truck. She said her truck was unlocked. She said inside her purse was a set of keys to another vehicle, muscle relaxers and Gabapentin. She said she had no suspect information.* * *Police were called to a disorder at an apartment at Bayberry Apartment complex on Windsor Street. A woman told police she had sub-leased her apartment to a couple since October 2020. Both parties were told by police to come to a settlement agreement, due to the fact the couple had established residency. The woman who called police left the apartment for the night. The couple were given suggestions by police as to how to handle the situation.* * *A called reported a suspicious vehicle at the CVS Pharmacy, 3600 Hixson Pike. Police found a gold GMC Envoy parked alone in the far right side of the parking lot. When they approached the vehicle, they found one white female inside. Police asked her to step out. She identified herself and said she had just left her boyfriend and she was on her way to the ER to have her foot looked at (which had a bandage over it). She said she was changing clothes in her car and did not have a place to stay. She gave police permission to search her vehicle and they did not locate anything suspicious.* * *Police were called to Drakes, 7338 McCutcheon Road, about a woman who had been there for five hours. Management requested the woman to leave. Police spoke with the woman and she left the property.* * *Police were called about a disorder at an apartment on Mountain Creek Road. A man was in the apartment by himself and told police he was in the process of moving his personal items, which he said explained the loud noises. Police observed furniture and miscellaneous items scattered around the apartment. The man said he did not need police for anything and was fine. The man had a non-extraditable warrant out of Georgia that was checked through Sessions Court. Police left the apartment without incident.* * *A woman on Jackson Street told police that her 2018 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from in front of her house. She she went outside and started the car at 4:30 a.m. to warm it up, and went back inside to get the kids ready. She said after she came back inside, she heard the car driving off towards E. 3rd St. (south). She said she still had the keys. She said the vehicle has a push-button start and once it is shut off it will not restart without her keys. She described the vehicle to betan or grey, with dark window tint and a dent on the rear driver's side near the wheel. She said there was no one that had any lien on the vehicle, and it could not have been repossessed. She she had no idea on the value of the vehicle and there were no weapons or items of value in the vehicle, except for an Apple Watch she had left in there. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC as stolen and instructed the woman to contact her insurance company. At 4 p.m. a woman called and stated that a vehicle was parked in her driveway that was not hers. Police arrived on scene and confirmed that the vehicle was the stolen Malibu. Police had dispatch notify the woman and had the vehicle removed from NCIC. The woman said that she could not respond, therefore Fords Garage came and towed the vehicle.* * *Police arrived at a gas station on Commons Boulevard where a manager told police that a white male in a white Honda sedan attempted to use a woman's credit card that had been reported stolen, but it was denied three times. He said the man was wearing a gray jacket, black pants and a white hat with sunglasses. The man was last seen driving northbound on Gunbarrel Road.* * *A employee of Carter Towing, 6320 Highway 58, told police they had repossessed a vehicle from the Planet Fitness on Lee Highway and, when doing an inventory of the vehicle, they found a Smith and Wesson handgun in the glove box. The firearm was taken to Chattanooga Property Division for safekeeping.* * *A man was trespassed from Panera Bread, 417 Market St., due to him sitting in the business and not making a purchase on a daily basis.* * *Police responded to the Community Kitchen, 727 E 11th St., in reference to a suspicious homeless person lying in the grass. The reporting party did not wish to see police. Police spoke with and identified the homeless man. He said he was resting and would leave the area.* * *A woman told police that she has been having issues with her co-worker for the last nine months. She said that he has accused her of stealing and has verbally harassed her. She said that she has spoken with her boss and he is aware, and she just wanted to make a report with the police.

* * *

A woman on S. Seminole Drive told police that sometime between noon and 1 p.m. the day before, a black four-door sedan pulled up to her mailbox. She said that no one got out, but someone opened the rear door, reached in her mailbox and removed some papers. She said it appeared to be an African American male between the ages of 12 to 13. She said that the vehicle has a drive out tag. She said she has not received any mail for the past two weeks and believes that this has been going on for that long. She said that she reported this to the U.S. Postal Service that morning and they told her they would do an investigation and contact her back in a few days.

