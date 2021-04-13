Week Ending April 10 Sets Tennessee Lottery Instant Games Sales Record

The week ending April 10 made Tennessee Lottery history, setting the record of $47,104,415 for instant game sales in a week.



This record-breaking week included instant game sales of $10,151,891 on Tuesday, April 6, the second highest single day total after the TEL’s opening day on Jan. 20, 2004.



Daily instant game sales for the week ending April 10 totaled:



Sunday, April 4 $ 4,750,200

Monday, April 5 $ 5,375,523

Tuesday, April 6 $10,151,891

Wednesday, April 7 $ 7,330,810

Thursday, April 8 $ 6,861,373

Friday, April 9 $ 6,852,618

Saturday, April 10 $ 5,781,600



For the first two quarters of FY2021, the Lottery transferred a total of $231,145,000 in education funding.

This month the TEL will announce its FY2021 3Q transfer.