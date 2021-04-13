Week Ending April 10 Sets Tennessee Lottery Instant Games Sales Record

The week ending April 10 made Tennessee Lottery history, setting the record of $47,104,415 for instant game sales in a week.
This record-breaking week included instant game sales of $10,151,891 on Tuesday, April 6, the second highest single day total after the TEL’s opening day on Jan. 20, 2004.
Daily instant game sales for the week ending April 10 totaled:
Sunday, April 4 $ 4,750,200
Monday, April 5 $ 5,375,523
Tuesday, April 6 $10,151,891
Wednesday, April 7 $ 7,330,810
Thursday, April 8 $ 6,861,373
Friday, April 9 $ 6,852,618
Saturday, April 10 $ 5,781,600
For the first two quarters of FY2021, the Lottery transferred a total of $231,145,000 in education funding.
This month the TEL will announce its FY2021 3Q transfer.