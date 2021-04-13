Local Student Suffers Critical Injuries After A Fall While On Spring Break

Local student, Joseph Shamko, is in critical condition after a fall while he was on spring break last week.

Notre Dame High School and a local church are asking people to pray for Joseph, one of their students.



A GoFundMe campaign is trying to gather support for Joseph and his family. According to the page, he suffered an accident that left him in critical condition.



A post on the Facebook page of the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul says he suffered a serious fall while on Spring Break Thursday night.



The church says he is experiencing severe brain swelling and undergoing treatment.



As of Monday evening, the GoFundMe page has surpassed its $10,000 fundraising goal.



St.

Jude School in Chattanooga, where Joseph once attended, says he is receiving care at a hospital in Boston.