Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATES, JUSTIN DONE

4840 Basswood Dr Chattanooga, 374162723

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

---

BILLINGS, PATRICK RYAN

1218 THOMAS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

---

BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN

65 FALLBROOKE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOWMAN, DOMINIC MONTRELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD

142 UPPER EAST VALLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

CLARK, MICHAEL ALAN

1007 FLOYD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

---

CONLEY, NIKKI ELIZABETH

12 S LYNN CIR ROSSVILLE, 307414247

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500---DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN103 Fawn Dr Chattanooga, 374124011Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE---ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GILES, KRYSTLE ALEXIS1209 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GRIMES, LARRY LEE204 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---GUZMAN CRUZ, ROLANDO689 MAULDIN RD NW CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC)---HAMILTON, DYLLIN68 RED BELT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---HARDEN, MARK ALAN806 S Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374121742Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HOOD, LORI BETH8432 W CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD1718 S KELLEY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374045126Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---HUNTER, DEVONTE SHKEY2620 GLENWOOD DR APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---JENKINS, LADASHIA BRIANA4787 FOREST WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---JENKINS, RICHARD SHANE111 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION---MASSEY, KAYLA BREANN1229 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MCCAULEY, KAWON1713 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY / AUTOEVADING ARRESTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / OFFICER---MIDDLETON, CLAYTON J138 ASHLEY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC3200 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT---MILLSAPS, SORONIA S1802 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)---NEWMAN, TROY ALLEN9254 KELLOG CREEK TR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROUNSAVILLE, TIRIQUE DWAYNE1300 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SANDERS, TAQUNTA M1905 S. BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED RIOTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SHRADER, CHARLES8675 Tradewind Cir Ooltewah, 373632946Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SKIPPER, TAMMY LACHELD2904 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMPSON, CAYLIB T5744 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 373433624Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---THOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY2413 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTASSAULT---TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WALLACE, PATRICIA ANN5900 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 2ND)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)---WARE, NOAH TIMOTHY742 DIAMOND RIDGE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEAR---ZIEBELL, GREGORY JAMES2250 HARRIS CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE POSSESS MARI