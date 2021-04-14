Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BATES, JUSTIN DONE
4840 Basswood Dr Chattanooga, 374162723
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
---
BILLINGS, PATRICK RYAN
1218 THOMAS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN
65 FALLBROOKE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOWMAN, DOMINIC MONTRELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
CLARK, MICHAEL ALAN
1007 FLOYD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
CONLEY, NIKKI ELIZABETH
12 S LYNN CIR ROSSVILLE, 307414247
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL
5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN
103 Fawn Dr Chattanooga, 374124011
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
---
ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE
1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GILES, KRYSTLE ALEXIS
1209 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRIMES, LARRY LEE
204 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GUZMAN CRUZ, ROLANDO
689 MAULDIN RD NW CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC)
---
HAMILTON, DYLLIN
68 RED BELT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
HARDEN, MARK ALAN
806 S Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374121742
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOOD, LORI BETH
8432 W CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD
1718 S KELLEY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374045126
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
HUNTER, DEVONTE SHKEY
2620 GLENWOOD DR APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
JENKINS, LADASHIA BRIANA
4787 FOREST WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
JENKINS, RICHARD SHANE
111 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
MASSEY, KAYLA BREANN
1229 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MCCAULEY, KAWON
1713 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY / AUTO
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / OFFICER
---
MIDDLETON, CLAYTON J
138 ASHLEY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
3200 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
---
MILLSAPS, SORONIA S
1802 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
---
NEWMAN, TROY ALLEN
9254 KELLOG CREEK TR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROUNSAVILLE, TIRIQUE DWAYNE
1300 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SANDERS, TAQUNTA M
1905 S. BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED RIOT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SHRADER, CHARLES
8675 Tradewind Cir Ooltewah, 373632946
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SKIPPER, TAMMY LACHELD
2904 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMPSON, CAYLIB T
5744 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 373433624
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
THOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY
2413 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WALLACE, PATRICIA ANN
5900 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 2ND)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
WARE, NOAH TIMOTHY
742 DIAMOND RIDGE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ZIEBELL, GREGORY JAMES
2250 HARRIS CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE POSSESS MARI