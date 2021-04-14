Health Department Discontinues 1st Dose Versus 2nd Dose Designation For Vaccine Sites

In the past, the Hamilton County Health Department has scheduled its COVID-19 vaccination sites based on first or second dose in the two-dose series. The Health Department is moving away from this and now encourages individuals looking for a COVID-19 vaccination to use any available online appointment. Now, people can schedule a first dose or second dose appointment in any available time slot.





If Scheduling a Second Dose Appointment:

· Schedule a second dose appointment on or after the due date listed on the Vaccination Record Card



· If you change your appointment, please remember to cancel the previously scheduled appointment. For assistance, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and watch the instructional video or call the appointment line at 423-209-5398.

How to Schedule an Appointment:



People age 16 years and older who wish to schedule a first or second dose appointment are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:



· Appointment line: 423-209-5398



· Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.



Instant Appointments



In addition to being able to make an appointment, there is also the option for “instant appointments”. Instant appointments allow people to drive up to one of the Health Department’s vaccination sites between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to receive an instant appointment if slots are available. There is no guarantee a drive-up appointment will be available at that time.



Additional Resources:



· The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.



· For general appointment guidelines, visit the FAQ page.

· To read this announcement in Spanish, visit our Spanish Facebook page at facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.