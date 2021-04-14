Hamilton County Again Has No New COVID Deaths, 64 New Cases; Tennessee Has 10 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 64 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 43,317. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,163, which is 97 percent, and there are 674 active cases.



There are 59 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Seven others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 24 are county residents.



The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 827,579 on Wednesday with 1,208 new cases. There have been 10 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,032, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 812 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 12 fewer than on Tuesday.



Testing numbers are above 7.408 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 802,134, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,088 cases, down 1; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,443 cases, up 46; 147 deaths



Grundy County: 1,770 cases, up 1; 31 deaths



Marion County: 3,079 cases, up 5; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,335 cases, up 4; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,981 cases, up 9; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,296 cases, up 1; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,660 cases, up 2; 28 deaths



Knox County: 49,256 cases, up 77; 622 deaths, down 5



Davidson County: 87,087 cases, up 113; 922 deaths, up 3



Shelby County: 92,365 cases, up 259; 1,583 deaths, up 7