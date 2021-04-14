 Wednesday, April 14, 2021 68.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hamilton County Again Has No New COVID Deaths, 64 New Cases; Tennessee Has 10 More Deaths

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Hamilton County had 64 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 43,317. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,163, which is 97 percent, and there are 674 active cases.

There are 59 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Seven others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 24 are county residents. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 827,579 on Wednesday with 1,208 new cases. There have been 10 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,032, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 812 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 12 fewer than on Tuesday.

Testing numbers are above 7.408 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 802,134, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,088 cases, down 1; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  14,443 cases, up 46; 147 deaths

Grundy County: 1,770 cases, up 1; 31 deaths

Marion County: 3,079 cases, up 5; 46 deaths

Meigs County: 1,335 cases, up 4; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,981 cases, up 9; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,296 cases, up 1; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,660 cases, up 2; 28 deaths

Knox County: 49,256 cases, up 77; 622 deaths, down 5

Davidson County: 87,087 cases, up 113; 922 deaths, up 3

Shelby County: 92,365 cases, up 259; 1,583 deaths, up 7


Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/14/2021 1 ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/14/2021 1 CONYERS, MITCHELL LAMAR POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO 04/14/2021 2 CONYERS, MITCHELL LAMAR DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 04/14/2021 1 COTTER, SARA ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Situation With McKamey And HES

I’ve been following the complaints about the McKamey Animal Center with considerable interest. Several years ago I was involved with the creation of that facility, so it is a personal matter with me. Due to the pandemic I had not visited for months but under present circumstances made an appointment and toured the buildings and grounds with the new executive director, Inga Fricke. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kelly Gallops To Mayor

Tim Kelly, betting heavily on himself by spending over $1 million of his own money and divesting of a widely respected auto dealership in order to be fully focused, was hailed as a winner Tuesday night. The personable Kelly was greeted with open arms as Chattanooga’s newest Mayor when he outlasted another quite capable candidate, Kim White. In what was expected to be a nose-to-nose ... (click for more)

Sports

Counterattacking CFC Pummels LA Force

Where did Tate Robertson go? The Los Angeles Force’s defender must have wondered that as the CFC winger made magic on Finley Stadium's artificial turf. Robertson dashed down the right sideline, and then began to retreat when his defender caught up. But like former Hawk Steve Smith back in the day, Robertson suddenly deked back to the touchline after selling the retreat. He ... (click for more)

Rae Burrell Among Nation's Top Players Invited To AmeriCup Team Trials

Tennessee rising senior Rae Burrell is among 20 of the nation's top collegiate players who have accepted invitations to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Women's AmeriCup Team trials. Invitations to the trials, which will be held April 18-21 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, were issued by the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee and USA Women's ... (click for more)


