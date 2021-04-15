 Thursday, April 15, 2021 69.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Weekend Closure Set For I-24 Over Germantown Road; Traffic To Be Detoured Off Freeway

Thursday, April 15, 2021

As part of the bridge replacement project currently underway on I-24 over Germantown Road near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will implement several weekend closures of I-24 for bridge construction.

During the weekend closures, the new bridges on I-24 East and West over Germantown Road will be built using the Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) method. ABC requires short-term, total road closures to allow crews the space and the freedom to work around the clock to construct a new bridge.

The first full closure of I-24 over Germantown Road is scheduled for Friday, April 16, at 9 p.m.

through Monday, April 19, at 6 a.m. 

In preparation for this weekend’s closure on I-24, the traffic pattern on nearby local roads will be adjusted prior to the interstate closure.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

Each weekend, the work will focus on different sections of the project, but the interstate detour will remain the same for all closures. During the closures, traffic will be detoured off the interstate near Germantown Road, then back onto the interstate. At either end of the bridges, the interstate will be reduced from three to two lanes before all traffic is diverted off the interstate.

All eastbound traffic will exit the interstate at Germantown Road (Exit 183), travel along South Terrace, and return to the interstate using a temporary on-ramp. 

All westbound traffic will exit the interstate using a temporary off-ramp, travel along North Terrace, and return to the interstate using the existing on-ramp at Germantown Road.

There will be no access from local streets to the I-24 entrance and exit ramps along this stretch during these interstate closures.

Detour routes will be provided online and by way of overhead and portable message boards.

For more information on the I-24 bridge replacement project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at  https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-bridge-replacement-chattanooga.html.


April 20, 2021

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

April 15, 2021

First Presbyterian Church To Livestream Funeral Of Charles Coolidge; Schedule Of Events

April 15, 2021

Greylin Brock, 18, Arrested In March 14 Shooting Of Man, 24, In Incident Caught On Video


You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga ... (click for more)

First Presbyterian church will livestream the memorial service for famed Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Charles Coolidge. It will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday. Mr. Coolidge, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the March 14 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Grove Street leaving a man, 24, with a non-life threatening injury. Police said ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. ... (click for more)

First Presbyterian Church To Livestream Funeral Of Charles Coolidge; Schedule Of Events

First Presbyterian church will livestream the memorial service for famed Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Charles Coolidge. It will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday. Mr. Coolidge, of Signal Mountain, died April 6 - just a few months short of his 100th birthday. A museum, highway and park in Chattanooga are all named for him. https://1stpresbyterian.com/ ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Situation With McKamey And HES

I’ve been following the complaints about the McKamey Animal Center with considerable interest. Several years ago I was involved with the creation of that facility, so it is a personal matter with me. Due to the pandemic I had not visited for months but under present circumstances made an appointment and toured the buildings and grounds with the new executive director, Inga Fricke. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Truth And The Ga. Act

I dare say that I could take 100 copies of the 98-page Georgia Election Integrity Act and send it to the smartest 100 people I know. In return, I am totally convinced that I would have 95 of those people – once they took the time to read it – who would agree it makes voting easier and cheating harder. But if I sent it to 100 of my more liberal friends – who are all thoughtful listeners ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC, VfL Wolfsburg Announce Unprecedented Partnership Expansion

Nearly a decade ago, Chattanooga FC and VfL Wolfsburg, a powerful soccer club in the German Bundesliga (first tier of the German soccer pyramid), began talking about a plan to grow the beautiful game in the Scenic City. Today, both clubs are proud to announce a giant leap forward in a partnership that will enhance both our community in Chattanooga and strengthen the clubs’ strategic ... (click for more)

Counterattacking CFC Pummels LA Force

Where did Tate Robertson go? The Los Angeles Force’s defender must have wondered that as the CFC winger made magic on Finley Stadium's artificial turf. Robertson dashed down the right sideline, and then began to retreat when his defender caught up. But like former Hawk Steve Smith back in the day, Robertson suddenly deked back to the touchline after selling the retreat. He ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors