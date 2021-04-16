Police Blotter: Friend No Longer Welcome At Woman's Home After Botched Aquarium Setup; Bystander Has No Problem Accepting Cash

A woman on W. Martin Luther King Blvd. said her friend upset her over an aquatic aquarium. She said he was supposed to put together the aquarium but failed to do so the correct way. She asked the police to inform him he was no longer allowed at her apartment. Police went to his apartment but he wasn't found. Police asked the woman to call back if he returned.

* * *

An anonymous caller advised of a single-car collision at 100 Highway 153. Upon arrival, a man said he was in the left lane and hydroplaned. He said he did not hit anything, just spun around. When asked about the front bumper damage, he said it had already been there for about a year. TDOT helped him turn his vehicle around.

* * *

A woman on Brookmeade Circle told police that someone entered her unlocked 2014 Ford Focus and stole her wallet and its contents.

* * *

A Tunnel Boulevard woman told police her husband left and they are separated and will be getting a divorce. She said that he took their Smith and Wesson pistol when he left and is not allowed legally to own a firearm. She wants a record of this on file in the event that there is a problem with the gun being used or sold by him.

* * *

A woman on Lenny Lane told police that a man broke her front glass screen door. She said that she had closed her door and gone upstairs. While she was upstairs she heard her door being broken. She said she tried to get photo/video evidence but was unable. She said she didn't see the door get vandalized by him, but believes that he did it. Due to no independent witnesses or physical evidence to prove that he committed this crime, no criminal prosecution is being sought at this time.

* * *

A deacon of Stephen's Temple Cumberland Church said that someone cut the catalytic converter off of a church-owned Chevrolet Express van. He said that the van has not been used in at least six weeks and does not know when this incident occurred. He estimates that it will cost about $1,000 to repair the van.

* * *

A man on E. 11th St. told police the door on his vehicle was damaged. Police looked at the door and saw the plastic on the bottom right of the door was broken off, and the door was no longer centered as it should be. He said there were cameras and that he would call again tomorrow when the supervisor was there to view the video evidence.

* * *

A man at a store at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. told officers that two women came in and stole two pairs of pants and a pair of shorts totaling $97.97. The man told police the name of one of the suspects. Officers reviewed video evidence but will not be taking warrants out on her because they were not able to say 100 percent that it was her.

* * *

Police saw kids playing in a spot on W. 38th St. Police made contact with the kids and handed out stickers.

* * *

Two women at a residence on S. Lyerly St. told police they had been hearing banging on their door. One said they had recently been broken into. Police did not locate anyone on or near the premises. They had a home camera in the front window, but it was too dark to see anything in the video. Police placed the residence on the watch list.

* * *

A man was seen sleeping on the upper level behind an elevator at a location on Shallowford Road. Officers spoke with the man who is homeless and he was directed to areas of assistance within the city. He gathered his belongings, cleaned his area and left without incident.

* * *

A woman on N. Moore Lane said that someone kept calling her phone. There had not been a call since 6:47 this morning and the number was unknown.

* * *

A man at the Red Roof Inn on Shallowford Road said a man was knocking on doors and scaring guests. Officers made contact with the man who said he was looking for his girlfriend. Officers escorted him off the property and informed him he was banned from the property by management. Officers informed him he could be arrested if police are called back to the property for him.

* * *

A woman at 6801 Tyner Road said that she noticed a drop of her credit score by 30 points, so she pulled her credit report and found an open account which she did not sign up for. Her credit report showed that on Jan. 6, a credit card was opened in her name with Credit One Bank. She said that there is an outstanding balance due of $519. She contacted Credit One Bank and they told her that her name, date of birth, Social Security number and address were used to open the account. She advised them that she has not received a statement nor a credit card from Credit One. They told her they require a police report to clear this from her name. She is clear that she needs to file a dispute with the Credit Bureau as well.

* * *

A man at 5606 Brainerd Road told police he left his backpack in the parking lot and now he can't find it. He said that it was a black backpack with miscellaneous personal items.

* * *

A man on Meadow Stream Loop said that sometime during the night, an unknown party rummaged through his 2008 Toyota Camry. He says that he is sure his vehicle was locked but found no damage. He says that there was nothing of value taken that he could tell. He just wanted police to know that this happened.

* * *

A woman at 4501 13th Ave. told police someone broke the front large window of the Cedar Hill Improvement League clubhouse. She said she is the vice president of the club and would like to report the damage and that it happened within the last 24 hours.

* * *

A man on Kellys Ferry Road told police that his vehicle had been stolen from his driveway. He said the vehicle was believed to not be running and the keys had been left in the floorboard.

* * *

Police were called to Standifer Gap Road to check on a female with dark hair wearing gray sweatpants/shirt. Police found the woman near the intersection of Courage Way and Standifer Gap Road. She said she was recently released from jail and was attempted to walk back to her home. At her request, the officer gave her a ride home.

* * *

A woman said she was set up in front of Office Depot on Brainerd Road attempting to collect donations for ASPCA. She said that they do not accept cash donations; however, a gentlemen left $5 on their counter anyway. She said she could not accept it. A man nearby said that since she can't take it, then he would. He then grabbed the $5 and left on foot. The woman said that the money wasn't technically the ASPCA's and wouldn't press charges if it was. The man could not be located by police.