Man, 31, Shot Early Friday Morning On Campbell Street

A man, 31, was shot early Friday morning on Campbell Street.

At approximately 1:18 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2500 block of Campbell Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was unable to provide any information to officers on scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.