 Friday, April 16, 2021 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man, 31, Shot Early Friday Morning On Campbell Street

Friday, April 16, 2021

A man, 31, was shot early Friday morning on Campbell Street.

At approximately 1:18 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2500 block of Campbell Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
The victim was unable to provide any information to officers on scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

April 20, 2021

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

April 16, 2021

Man Charged With Double Murder Of 2 Georgia Men, One Of Whom Had Ties To Chattanooga

April 16, 2021

Man, 31, Shot Early Friday Morning On Campbell Street


You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Erik Eduardo Cabrealopez was arrested on Thursday on charges of murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, concealing a death and evidence tampering. He was captured in Atlanta after a car chase, ... (click for more)

A man, 31, was shot early Friday morning on Campbell Street. At approximately 1:18 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2500 block of Campbell Street. Upon ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. ... (click for more)

Man Charged With Double Murder Of 2 Georgia Men, One Of Whom Had Ties To Chattanooga

Erik Eduardo Cabrealopez was arrested on Thursday on charges of murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, concealing a death and evidence tampering. He was captured in Atlanta after a car chase, and is suspected in the murder of Joshua Wyatt, 29, and Carlos Benford, 36, who were reported missing on Sunday. Mr. Benford has family in Chattanooga. It was reported the two men went ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Situation With McKamey And HES

I’ve been following the complaints about the McKamey Animal Center with considerable interest. Several years ago I was involved with the creation of that facility, so it is a personal matter with me. Due to the pandemic I had not visited for months but under present circumstances made an appointment and toured the buildings and grounds with the new executive director, Inga Fricke. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Call John Croyle’

Earlier this week I received the most heart-wrenching video that I can ever remember. As I watched, a 10-year-old boy from Nicaragua -- all alone, cold, and scared – unburden himself to a Border Patrol Officer, I said the same words out of a lifetime reflex that Alabama Highway Patrol officers have said for the best part of the last 50 years: “Call John Croyle…” Click here for ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC, VfL Wolfsburg Announce Unprecedented Partnership Expansion

Nearly a decade ago, Chattanooga FC and VfL Wolfsburg, a powerful soccer club in the German Bundesliga (first tier of the German soccer pyramid), began talking about a plan to grow the beautiful game in the Scenic City. Today, both clubs are proud to announce a giant leap forward in a partnership that will enhance both our community in Chattanooga and strengthen the clubs’ strategic ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Another James...A New Day For East Ridge High

For many years, I had the good fortune to know legendary East Ridge head football coach Raymond James. When I first came to Chattanooga in 1975, he was one of the first coaches I met. The fact that the football stadium at East Ridge High School bears his name speaks volumes about the kind of coach, leader and man he was. Coach James had a reputation of not only building tough competitive ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors