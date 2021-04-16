 Friday, April 16, 2021 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Cleveland Man Arrested For Warehouse Burglary

Friday, April 16, 2021

Jeffrey Jackson, 59, of Cleveland, was arrested for burglary, simple possession and other charges.

A warehouse burglary was reported to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and the confirmed suspect, Jackson, was taken into custody the next day.

During their investigations, detectives collected evidence and determined that Jackson had entered the warehouse and committed a theft. On Thursday Jackson was arrested for burglary, theft under $1,000, and three outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and he was also charged with simple possession.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to the victim.


Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages.

COVID Vaccine Drive Thru Hosted In Chattanooga's Southside April 24

Get Vaccinated Chattanooga, a vaccine education campaign funded by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, is partnering with CHI Memorial to host a vaccine drive on Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Howard School located in Chattanooga's Southside at 2500 Market St. "We are excited to partner with CHI Memorial to host a COVID vaccination drive at The Howard

Opinion

The Situation With McKamey And HES

I've been following the complaints about the McKamey Animal Center with considerable interest. Several years ago I was involved with the creation of that facility, so it is a personal matter with me. Due to the pandemic I had not visited for months but under present circumstances made an appointment and toured the buildings and grounds with the new executive director, Inga Fricke.

Roy Exum: 'Call John Croyle'

Earlier this week I received the most heart-wrenching video that I can ever remember. As I watched, a 10-year-old boy from Nicaragua -- all alone, cold, and scared – unburden himself to a Border Patrol Officer, I said the same words out of a lifetime reflex that Alabama Highway Patrol officers have said for the best part of the last 50 years: "Call John Croyle…"

Sports

UTC Softball Welcomes Fans Back to Frost, Hosts UNCG in SoCon Series

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team welcomes fans back to Frost Stadium for the first time this season as they host Southern Conference preseason favorite UNCG for an important three-game series this Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18. All three games will be carried LIVE on ESPN+. Saturday's doubleheader is set for a 1 p.m. ET start while Sunday's series finale will commence

Chattanooga FC, VfL Wolfsburg Announce Unprecedented Partnership Expansion

Nearly a decade ago, Chattanooga FC and VfL Wolfsburg, a powerful soccer club in the German Bundesliga (first tier of the German soccer pyramid), began talking about a plan to grow the beautiful game in the Scenic City. Today, both clubs are proud to announce a giant leap forward in a partnership that will enhance both our community in Chattanooga and strengthen the clubs' strategic


