Cleveland Man Arrested For Warehouse Burglary

Jeffrey Jackson, 59, of Cleveland, was arrested for burglary, simple possession and other charges.

A warehouse burglary was reported to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and the confirmed suspect, Jackson, was taken into custody the next day.



During their investigations, detectives collected evidence and determined that Jackson had entered the warehouse and committed a theft. On Thursday Jackson was arrested for burglary, theft under $1,000, and three outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and he was also charged with simple possession.



The stolen property was recovered and returned to the victim.