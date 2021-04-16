Dallas Bay Home Destroyed By Fire Friday Afternoon

A home in the Dallas Bay area was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

At 2:50 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire at 261 Serena Drive. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy fire on the back right side of the house.

Since firefighters could not confirm if anyone was inside, firefighters conducted search and rescue efforts and found no one in the home. The homeowner was at work when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire will under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office.

The house is a total loss and valued at $175,000. The American Red Cross will be assisting the homeowner with his emergency needs.