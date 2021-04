Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE

1608 N. CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BENN, KATHERINE YVONNE

3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071252

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

BOOKER, TRIAN BRISHEY

3813 SHERWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BREWSTER, THOMAS

4477 COUNTY ROAD 611 VALLEY HEAD,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

MARIJUANA RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

BREWSTER, TIMOTHY GENE

4531 CO RD 611 VALLEY HEAD, 35989

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA RESAL

---

BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY

4505 LOCKSLEY LN Chattanooga, 374162913

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY5436 CASSANDRA HUGHES HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---COLSON, MATTHEW HUNTER510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT138 LEGGETT RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPTR PROBATION VIOLATION---FINLEY, NATHAN CHARLES8198 BIGGS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT UNDER $1000---FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE6409 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH10668 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GILL, JOEY7473 AUSTIN DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GOLDSMITH, AMBER NICOLE68 FAITH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPTR POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GOUGE, JAMES GRIFFEN7235 RIDGESTONE DR Ooltewah, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)---GRAY, SANDY KYLE1817 BOLLINGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTIAN, 37377Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---GUSTAFSON, ALEX JEFFREY7826 COVE RIDGE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HALL, JAMES CHRISTOPHER11061 MATTHEWS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS OF METH---HAYES, LARRY G221 VREELAND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HILL, RAY ANTHONY708 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---HOLLAND, BRITTANY COLETTE1318 NICKLE LANE HIXISON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAS FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HUDSON, MARIA NICHOLE6432 MILLSTREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HUGHES, MITCHELL190 CAL DILLARD TURTLE TOWN, 37391Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KIMBALL, TOCCARA31 KENNEDY HITS MADISON,Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000HINDERING SECURED CREDITORS---LEFOY, KEVIN MICHAEL5750 LAKE RESORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MCCALLIE, JENNIFER RAE1227 FRANKLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MIHALOVIC, ROBERT ANTHONY1122 RIDGE TOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOORE, JOSEPH KEITH1250 POWDER SPRING STREET MARIETTA, 30064Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM---MULLINS, KODY ALLEN3831 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: OtherDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---MUNSON, CLAY1801 SUNSET TER CHATTANOOGA, 374045512Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---O'BERRY, MICHAEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARADIS, CARY THOMAS800 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF PSILOCYBINPOSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MORPHINE SULFATE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON---PARRIS, BRADEN WYATT221 WOODMONT DR WHITWELL, 373975621Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PEREZ LOPEZ, MYNOR ALFREDO3133 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDUTY UPON STRIKING VIOLATION---RUSSELL, RONALD DEWAYNE604 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112813Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RUSSO-WOOD, PATRICIA L4311 ALABAMA AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN6011 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND8823 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCROGGINS, THOMAS SCOTTHOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHIPLEY, JACINTHA LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TIMMONS, CORBIN DEWAYNE7615 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WATERS, JAMES D3626 MISSIONAIRE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---WESS, MICHAEL5700 ROPER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, ANDREW LEWIS448 BEREAN LN Hixson, 373433898Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WOODS, KESHAWN603 Bonnie Lassie Dr Chattanooga, 374115007Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA