 Monday, April 19, 2021 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tim Kelly Sworn In At The Tivoli As New Mayor Of Chattanooga; Some Downtown Streets Briefly Close For Inaugural Parade

Monday, April 19, 2021

Tim Kelly was sworn in on Monday morning as the new mayor of Chattanooga.

He said, "The goals for this week are survival. It's a six day transition, so there's going to be a lot on our plate. As I said before, we'll be putting a ballot initiative on the ballot later this year to change this so no city administration has to go through this ever again, because it's not sufficient for a normal transition. I'm going to be getting to work right now hashing through how we do it. We place a high premium on continuity so citizens shouldn't have to worry about that. Our city should continue to function, but now it's down to the nuts and bolts of this transition.

"The city has 2,600 employees, and a large number of that turns over. We've had a number of resignations, many just because it's time for them to move on. So it's a lot. I've done a lot of company acquisitions and mergers, and in some ways it's very similar. We have to get the right people in the right positions to keep the wheels turning and get things moving again. We have a homelessness and housing crisis, and a COVID-19 crisis we have to manage. The political process was never something I enjoyed or relished. This is the part I was looking forward to; getting to work.

"I'm looking to appoint a director of community health for the city, and you can look to expect that possibly later today. The candidate is incredibly well-qualified and that'll be very exciting for us.

"I'm a very simple guy. I still shop at the Food City on 23rd Street and probably always will. This day is great, but it's kind of like a wedding, because at some point you realize it's about everyone else, not so much about you. I'm glad Chattanoogans are enjoying it, and the scene at the library was particularly great, but I'm ready to get to work." Some of his supporters were at the top of the library along with a welcome new mayor sign.

He won a four-year term with a runoff victory over former River City Company director Kim White. During his talk he praised Ms. White for running an issues-oriented campaign.

The event was at 10 a.m. at the Tivoli Theater.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the event was limited to elected officials, their guests, speakers and members of the judiciary who took part as well as the news media.

However, the ceremony was live streamed on Facebook.com/CityofChattanooga.

It will be rebroadcast on WTCI-TV at 11 p.m. today and 8 p.m. on Thursday.

 

Brent Goldberg, former chief operating officer for outgoing mayor Andy Berke, is expected to take a leading role in the administration.

 

Ellis Smith, a former reporter for the Times Free Press, will be handling communications.

 

The Kelly campaign was coordinated by Derryberry Public Relations.

 

Mayor Kelly and entourage walked from the Tivoli to his new office at City Hall on E. 11th Street.



April 19, 2021

PHOTOS: City Inauguration Ceremony Pictures By Lawson Whitaker

April 19, 2021

PHOTOS: City Inauguration Day Pictures By Joseph Dycus

April 19, 2021

Smith Charged In Connection With Fight Inside Dick's Sporting Goods At Hamilton Place


(click for more)

(click for more)

Another arrest has been made in connection with a fight in the Hamilton Place Dick’s Sporting Goods on March 12. Martemius Deon Smith, 22, of 1905 S. Beech St., is charged with aggravated ... (click for more)



Breaking News

PHOTOS: City Inauguration Ceremony Pictures By Lawson Whitaker

(click for more)

PHOTOS: City Inauguration Day Pictures By Joseph Dycus

(click for more)

Opinion

Mr. Coolidge Fought The Good Fight

The Chattanooga High School Alumni Association extends our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. Coolidge. He was a member of the CHS Class of 1939 and a true Dynamo for life. RIP, Mr. Coolidge, you surely fought the good fight. When the Alumni Association decided to establish a CHS Hall of Fame it was also determined to create a special honor, first person chosen for the Hall ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Woke USA Is Nuts

Most of you will know that on April 13 our Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administration issued joint orders to “pause” distribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine because immunizations of the drug were believed to cause blood clots in some women. What you may not know it that “some women” really equaled a total of six women. I am not a physician who ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Softball Swept By UNCG, Continue Slide

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw another late inning lead evaporate and suffered a Southern Conference three-game series sweep during a 10-5 loss to UNCG in the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the pair of defeats, Chattanooga falls to 9-21 overall and 5-6 in league action. UTC has dropped its last five conference games after ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: 3 Special Things About Vol Sports

Here are three things from a Tennessee sporting Saturday that caught my eye. Each one held my attention long enough to be thought-provoking: Someone to cheer for: Evan Russell said the sound of Tennessee’s fans helped him when he strode to the plate. He thanked them in dramatic fashion. The Vols’ left-fielder hit three homers against Vanderbilt. His eighth-inning grand ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors