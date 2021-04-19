Georgia Has 27 More Coronavirus Deaths, 725 New Cases
Monday, April 19, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 27 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,241.
There are 725 new cases, as that total reaches 869,590 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 60,521, which is an increase of 55 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,538 cases, up 1; 63 deaths; 247 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,213 cases, up 2; 60 deaths; 173 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,193 cases; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,379 cases, up 2; 79 deaths; 277 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,750 cases, up 3; 226 deaths; 738 hospitalizations, up 1