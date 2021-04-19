Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 27 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,241.There are 725 new cases, as that total reaches 869,590 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 60,521, which is an increase of 55 from Sunday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,538 cases, up 1; 63 deaths; 247 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,213 cases, up 2; 60 deaths; 173 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,193 cases; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,379 cases, up 2; 79 deaths; 277 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 14,750 cases, up 3; 226 deaths; 738 hospitalizations, up 1

West Shore Home Expands To Tennessee With Acquisition Of Hullco, Inc.; New Locations To Include Chattanooga, Knoxville

Georgia Has 27 More Coronavirus Deaths, 725 New Cases

PHOTOS: City Inauguration Ceremony Pictures By Lawson Whitaker

West Shore Home, a leading technology-enabled home improvement company, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Tennessee-based home remodeling company Hullco, Inc. This ... (click for more)