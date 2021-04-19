 Monday, April 19, 2021 67.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Georgia Has 27 More Coronavirus Deaths, 725 New Cases

Monday, April 19, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 27 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,241.

There are 725 new cases, as that total reaches 869,590 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 60,521, which is an increase of 55 from Sunday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,538 cases, up 1; 63 deaths; 247 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,213 cases, up 2; 60 deaths; 173 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,193 cases; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,379 cases, up 2; 79 deaths; 277 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,750 cases, up 3; 226 deaths; 738 hospitalizations, up 1

West Shore Home Expands To Tennessee With Acquisition Of Hullco, Inc.; New Locations To Include Chattanooga, Knoxville

Mr. Coolidge Fought The Good Fight

The Chattanooga High School Alumni Association extends our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. Coolidge. He was a member of the CHS Class of 1939 and a true Dynamo for life. RIP, Mr. Coolidge, you surely fought the good fight. When the Alumni Association decided to establish a CHS Hall of Fame it was also determined to create a special honor, first person chosen for the Hall

Roy Exum: Our Woke USA Is Nuts

Most of you will know that on April 13 our Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administration issued joint orders to "pause" distribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine because immunizations of the drug were believed to cause blood clots in some women. What you may not know it that "some women" really equaled a total of six women. I am not a physician who

UTC Tennis Hosts Covenant For Senior Day On Tuesday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team wraps up the 2021 season against Covenant College this week. The Mocs host the Scots on Tuesday, April 20, at the UTC Tennis Center. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) and a link for live scoring is available on the men's tennis schedule page on GoMocs.com. Chattanooga is 8-11 overall and finished fifth in

UTC Softball Swept By UNCG, Continue Slide

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw another late inning lead evaporate and suffered a Southern Conference three-game series sweep during a 10-5 loss to UNCG in the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the pair of defeats, Chattanooga falls to 9-21 overall and 5-6 in league action. UTC has dropped its last five conference games after


