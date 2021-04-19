Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 32 New Cases

Hamilton County had 32 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 43,628. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total climbs to 484 in the county. The death is reported to be a white male, aged 81 or order.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,404, which is 97 percent, and there are 742 active cases.



There are 55 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 21 are county residents.



The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 835,842 on Monday with 470 new cases. There have been 17 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,081, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 844 people hospitalized from the virus, which is two fewer than on Sunday.



Testing numbers are above 7.498 million across the state.