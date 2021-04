Dade And Whitfield Counties Have 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Deaths Increase By 64

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have were 64 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,727.There were 1,194 new cases, as that total reached 854,416 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 59,008, which is 100 more than Thursday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,395 cases, up 10; 61 deaths; 242 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 2,176 cases, up 2; 60 deaths; 169 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 1,174 cases, up 7; 11 deaths, up 1; 59 hospitalizations, up 1Walker County: 6,240 cases, up 15; 77 deaths; 267 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 14,582 cases, up 10; 224 deaths, up 1; 726 hospitalizations

Police Blotter: Unintoxicated Man Passes Out In Car Still In Drive; Police Looking For 2-Foot-Tall Man At Hampton Inn Downtown

Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

