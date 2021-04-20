Police Blotter - Unsecured Large Log Rolls Into SUV; Strange Noise Was Man Under Car At Auto Lot

A man called police and said he works for Tree Worx and was doing tree removal services at Hawthorne Creekside Apartments, 3131 Mountain Creek Road. He said that a large log was being removed by a crane in the parking lot. He said the log was not secured by the crane and it then rolled down a small hill striking an unoccupied black VW SUV in the parking lot. The damage appeared to be to the front end of the vehicle and the extent of damage or cost of repairs is unknown. The vehicle owner was contacted concerning the incident and responded to the scene.

The man said that he wished to pay for the damages with cash and did not wish to get insurance companies involved. The vehicle owner called her father, the vehicle's co-owner, and consulted with him. They both appeared to agree to the man paying for the damages after an estimate was completed on the vehicle.* * *While on patrol, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle at 936 Mountain Creek Road in front of the "O" building. The office found the vehicle, a gray Chevrolet HHR, was unoccupied. The plate came back to a not-stolen gray Chevrolet HHR and its registration matched the VIN. It had some rear passenger side damage, including a flat rear passenger side tire. The officer left the vehicle parked where he found it.* * *Police were called about a disorder at the Sonic, 3907 Brainerd Road. An employee told police that a female in a Mercedes station wagon was causing a disorder in the drive thru. She said the woman left prior to police arrival.* * *While on patrol on Hixson Pike, police observed a parked BMW with Alabama tags. The officer remembered seeing the vehicle driving in the area of Old Dallas Road on a previous shift. The officer checked the license plate from a distance, but didn't get any response. He initiated an investigative stop and found the vehicle unoccupied. The officer ran the VIN and plate, which came back negative stolen; however, the VIN was associated with two arrest reports from Red Bank PD. The vehicle was recently parked, due to the heat trace beneath the wheel well. This vehicle has the entire bumper and trunk covered in racing decals with a rear window in memoriam decal. The vehicle's VIN and plate has no valid registration, owner or insurance information in the system.* * *A woman on Latimore Street called police because she got into a verbal disagreement with her daughter. Police spoke with both of the women, who said they could and will work things out among themselves.* * *"An anonymous" called to report a disorder of two men arguing at Morgan Motor Company, 603 Tunnel Blvd. Police spoke with the two men. The first man said he had just fired the second man and wanted him off the property. The fired man said that he needed his tools from the business. The man was able to retrieve his tools.* * *An employee of McKamey Thrift Store, 4784 Hwy. 58, told police that around 11:40 a.m. an unknown grey van had come into the parking lot and approached the fence on the side. She was able to provide video footage of the unknown suspect crawl underneath the chain link fence and steal a lawnmower, chainsaw, gas can and a jacket. The unknown suspect then got into the grey van and left the scene.* * *A woman on Shallowford Road called police and said that she and her male friend were in a verbal disorder and he was refusing to get out of the car. When police arrived, the man exited the vehicle and the woman was able to leave without further discourse.* * *An employee of PetSmart, 2130 Gunbarrel Road, told police that overnight or early that morning someone started a fire in a dumpster they rent from Waste Connection. The dumpster was moved away from the building, but it is unknown who moved the dumpster, due to it not being able to be pushed by a person because of its weight. Dispatch does not show CFD or CPD going to this location for any calls.* * *A woman on St. Elmo Avenue called police and said she had observed on her cameras two black males looking over her fence and into her yard. She wanted police to come on scene. Officers arrived and located the two men. They were working on the house next door and said they have been for about three months. One said they were looking at a deck across the alley way and were close to her fence, but not looking into her yard. one man gave police his credentials and they saw he was a construction worker.* * *An employee of JC Penney, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., called police about a shoplifting. The man said that while he was doing paperwork, he observed a black female take a pair of Levi brand jeans (valued at $59.99) from a rack. The woman then put the jeans in a bag before leaving the store without any attempt to pay for the jeans. He said the woman was with another person, but he was unable to get a description of that person, other than that they had a large bag that appeared to be full. The employee attempted to view camera footage to see if any more merchandise was taken, however he was not able to locate any footage to prove it. Due to lack of suspect information, no warrants will be sought.* * *A woman on Wilcox Boulevard called police because a man she had earlier trespassed from her property was there. When police arrived the man had already left the scene. The woman told police the man had come and begun knocking on her front door and causing a disorder. She said she has told him numerous times that she does not want him at her home and has had him trespassed previously. She said she would call police back if he returned to her home.* * *A woman on Hansley Drive told police she received an anonymous phone call from someone claiming to have her information, including her name, address, phone number and debit card numbers. She said the unknown caller told her she received this info from a person, who she named. The woman said that she used to be friends with that person, and let her stay with her for a little while. The woman believes that person somehow copied her debit card information and tried to use them or give them to other people to use. She said she received notices that attempts were made to try and use her debit cards that she did not authorize. The woman was unable to show officers where the cards were attempted to be used at and was unable to tell officers what funds were lost, as her phone died. The woman said she wishes to prosecute against the thief. When more probable cause develops or a suspect of the actual fraudulent use of the debit cards arises, warrants will be sought.* * *Police received an anonymous 9-1-1 call from near Pilgrim's Pride chicken plant, 1298 Peeples St. After riding around the area, police were notified by security at the chicken plant that the caller was there. Police spoke with the man who said he believed 12 males were trying to rob him. He said that he had about $500 in his pocket. He said he saw 12 males near him earlier in the day. He said that after the sun went down, the 12 males moved closer to him. He said he then went over to the security booth at the chicken plant to notify police. He said he didn't recognize any of them because they all were wearing masks that covered their face.* * *An employee of Turner Funeral Home, 3913 Webb Road, called police to report suspicious activity. She showed police video footage of a black female who ran onto their property around 9:05 p.m. The woman appeared to be running from someone from the Webb Road area. The employee attempted to confront the woman over the fact that she appeared to be trespassing on their property, however, the suspicious woman fled the area. A BOLO was created to check on the suspicious woman.* * *A dumpster fire was reported at 2288 Gunbarrel Road. Police found the dumpster behind Gabe's fully engulfed. Police remained on scene until Engine 8 had put out the fire. No owner information for the dumpster was known.* * *An employee of Southern Champion Tray, 3480 Amnicola Hwy., told police he observed a black Toyota Corolla with a dealer tag occupied by a younger white male driver, backed into a parking spot near an employee's vehicle. When the man stepped out to see who it was, the vehicle took off out of the parking lot traveling northbound on Amnicola Highway.* * *An employee of the Coca-Cola Production Plant, 4000 Amnicola Hwy., told police his vehicle was broken into while he was at work. He said the person who stole stuff from his vehicle only took a large red Coleman bag filled with his gym clothes, shoes and a 9 mm magazine with 17 rounds of hollow points. The man told police that his driver's door would not lock, but when it was opened, an alarm would go off. The man is waiting to hear back from management to view video footage of the parking lot to see if the suspect can be identified.* * *A woman on Sunbeam Avenue called police and said that her husband was intoxicated and causing a disorder. Prior to the officers arrival, the husband left the area on foot.

* * *



A man told police that while he was patrolling the parking lot at Downtown Automotive, 1725 Market St., he heard a strange sound. Upon further investigation, he said he discovered a black male wearing dark clothing underneath a vehicle. He said when he confronted the man, he fled with a bag on foot eastbound. He said nothing was taken. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate anyone. He said he would call police back if the man returns.