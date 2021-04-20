Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

 Tuesday, April 13, 2021 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
The sixth grade at Sunnyside School in 1946
You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a  contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books.

The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages.

It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery. The book is highlighted by sections on Chattanooga's restaurants as well as its hotels, motels and apartments of yesteryear.

To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest.

The winner can pick up the books from Shannon at Zarzour's restaurant, which is on Rossville Avenue behind the Fire Hall #1 on Main Street. 

To order any of the books by mail, send a check for $40 (includes tax and mailing) to John Wilson, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Please make checks out to Chattanoogan.com.

April 20, 2021

April 13, 2021

Week Ending April 10 Sets Tennessee Lottery Instant Games Sales Record

April 13, 2021

Health Department Announces 1st And 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments


The week ending April 10 made Tennessee Lottery history, setting the record of $47,104,415 for instant game sales in a week. This record-breaking week included instant game sales of $10,151,891 ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department has added new first and second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. First Dose Appointments: • April 23 at CARTA Bus Barn Second Dose Appointments: ... (click for more)



Week Ending April 10 Sets Tennessee Lottery Instant Games Sales Record

The week ending April 10 made Tennessee Lottery history, setting the record of $47,104,415 for instant game sales in a week. This record-breaking week included instant game sales of $10,151,891 on Tuesday, April 6, the second highest single day total after the TEL’s opening day on Jan. 20, 2004. Daily instant game sales for the week ending April 10 totaled: Sunday, ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Silverdale Baptist Academy Taught Me About Race

It was a cold winter morning when we stepped off the bus. Like any fourth grade student, taking a day off school to go on a field trip presented me with endless potential to have fun and get into mischief. I was told to line up while they gave out tickets, and I walked with my classmates into Memorial Auditorium talking with my friends about football, video games, and whatever else ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Promise: ‘It Works’

In 1926, which was three years before The Great Depression and 95 years before Chatttanooga will elect a new Mayor today, a strange but powerful “self- improvement book” appeared in Chicago entitled, “It Works.” It quickly sold a million copies with just the initials RHJ as its author and critics called the little red book “an astonishing classic of spiritual psychology: this brief ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Adds Players Just Ahead Of NISA Legends Cup

Chattanooga Football Club is strengthening its roster in advance of the 2021 spring season, signing defender Kaio DaSilva and Brett Jones to the club just as the NISA Legends Cup gets underway tomorrow. Kaio DaSilva is a 6’4” defender who excelled as a two sport athlete at UAlbany. In two seasons, DaSilva played in 34 matches for the Great Danes, starting 23 games, and netting ... (click for more)

UTC Women Fall To Furman In SoCon Soccer Semifinal

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga battled Furman nearly to the wire, falling 1-0 in the Southern Conference women’s soccer championship semifinal at Stone Stadium Sunday afternoon. With 2:33 remaining in the game, the Paladins sent a shot into the net for the lone goal of the match. Nieva Gaither passed from the top of the box to Isabella Gutierrez on the left. Chattanooga ... (click for more)


