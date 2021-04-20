Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books.

The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.



Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages.

It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery. The book is highlighted by sections on Chattanooga's restaurants as well as its hotels, motels and apartments of yesteryear.

To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest.

The winner can pick up the books from Shannon at Zarzour's restaurant, which is on Rossville Avenue behind the Fire Hall #1 on Main Street.

To order any of the books by mail, send a check for $40 (includes tax and mailing) to John Wilson, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Please make checks out to Chattanoogan.com.