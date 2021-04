A 38-year-old man died in a head-on crash at Flintstone, Ga. He was identified as Jonathan Roy MacKey.

A Flintstone resident, Carolyn Pedigo, was taken by ambulance from the scene.

The wreck on Highway 193 happened last Thursday morning.

A witness said the vehicle driven by Mr. MacKey passed him at a high rate of speed on a double yellow line just south of Nickajack Road.

Mr. MacKey was dead at the scene.