April 21, 2021
Red Bank is seeing an increase of people moving into the city and property owners are wanting to build housing to accommodate them. This often needs a zoning change for putting more homes closer together such as townhomes and zero lot line houses.
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Red Bank is seeing an increase of people moving into the city and property owners are wanting to build housing to accommodate them. This often needs a zoning change for putting more homes closer together such as townhomes and zero lot line houses. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, the final approvals were given to zoning changes for property at 5309 Delashmitt Road and 303
It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave.
The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family
My short answer? I don't see how a guilty verdict against Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin could have possibly been fair. At five o'clock on Tuesday, at least six major networks were live (with no ads to interfere) as the majority of the greatest nation in the world was spellbound over the forthcoming verdict. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder in last year's death of
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team wraps up the 2021 season against Covenant College this week. The Mocs host the Scots on Tuesday, April 20, at the UTC Tennis Center. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) and a link for live scoring is available on the men's tennis schedule page on GoMocs.com.
Chattanooga is 8-11 overall and finished fifth in
The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw another late inning lead evaporate and suffered a Southern Conference three-game series sweep during a 10-5 loss to UNCG in the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium.
Following the pair of defeats, Chattanooga falls to 9-21 overall and 5-6 in league action. UTC has dropped its last five conference games after