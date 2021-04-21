AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/21/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
April 21, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there are 23 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,272.
There are 980 new cases, as that total reaches 871,460 ... (click for more)
A red Apple iPhone was found inside a stolen vehicle on N. Chamberlain Avenue. The phone did not belong to the owner of the recovered vehicle. The screen of the phone has a selfie picture of ... (click for more)
(click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there are 23 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,272.
There are 980 new cases, as that total reaches 871,460 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 60,788, which is an increase of 136 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,569 cases, up ... (click for more)
A red Apple iPhone was found inside a stolen vehicle on N. Chamberlain Avenue. The phone did not belong to the owner of the recovered vehicle. The screen of the phone has a selfie picture of a black male pointing a gun. Police turned the phone into Property.
* * *
A Chevy pickup was located unoccupied on the side of the road at a dangerous spot in the intersection at 4600 ... (click for more)
It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave.
The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)
My short answer? I don’t see how a guilty verdict against Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin could have possibly been fair. At five o’clock on Tuesday, at least six major networks were live (with no ads to interfere) as the majority of the greatest nation in the world was spellbound over the forthcoming verdict. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder in last year’s death of ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team wraps up the 2021 season against Covenant College this week. The Mocs host the Scots on Tuesday, April 20, at the UTC Tennis Center. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) and a link for live scoring is available on the men's tennis schedule page on GoMocs.com.
Chattanooga is 8-11 overall and finished fifth in ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw another late inning lead evaporate and suffered a Southern Conference three-game series sweep during a 10-5 loss to UNCG in the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium.
Following the pair of defeats, Chattanooga falls to 9-21 overall and 5-6 in league action. UTC has dropped its last five conference games after ... (click for more)