Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, BRENDAN TYLER

510 CENTRAL DR APT 1608 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ATCHLEY, MICHAEL EDWARD

HERITIGE INN ROOM 120 CLEVELAND, 37324

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

AUSTIN, APRIL RENEE

2301 E.

18TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---BAGGETT, GREGORY2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 139 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BALLARD, MARKEE1809 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)---BELL, CANDICE RUTH5722 MODDY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---BUYCK, BYRON JONES7009 GREENWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101255Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---CHAPMAN, JOHN WILLIE405 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CORRELL, JAMES TAYLOR6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT80 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT---COUNTS, DAVID LEE10437MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT---CUNNINGHAM, AARON BOYD3412 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121156Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DEFRIESE-DYER, KIMBERLY PAIGE7326 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN2821 3rd Ave Chattanooga, 374071402Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DODD, JOHN NATHAN177 PARTON LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDISORDERLY CONDUCTBURGLARY---ELLER, STACY LYNN1009 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FLERL, AMANDA LEANN907 Wesley Dr Hixson, 373432436Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---FOX, MICHAEL CHARLESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FREDRICKSON, ERIK LOYAL328 BECK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FREEMAN, NORMAN DEWAYNE3123 LOOKAWAY TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374061626Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---FUSTON, GEORGE PHILLIP149 SPRUCE LANE CARYVILLE, 37714Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GARDNER, GARIN LEE766 CRAB APPLE LN SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVING---GILBERT, DANNY RAY120 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)---GOFORTH, JOSHUA HAROLD4996 W VALLEY RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---HACKLER, RACHEL N12832 NEWMAN GREEN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY---HARRISON, JOSHUA A612 HOLLY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---HOLLOWAY, DERRICK LEBRON1710 MONTEREY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CRONTROLLED---HOWARD, GLEN B555 FOREST AVE CLIFTON, 38425Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 374153571Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA2212 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JOHNSON, DARRON LEE2323 CRUTCHFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---KEITH, KAULIN KINTREL563 UNION FORK RD Soddy Daisy, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONVEHICULAR ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---KINNEY, JESSICA LYNN2100 HAMILTON PLACE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374216007Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LOPEZ, ELVIN CASTILLO62 BELL AVENUE FT OGLETHORPE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MILLS, DEVIN AUSIN115 NORMAN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID7310 STANDIFER GAP RD, APT 0104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PITTS, SAVANNAH DORAMAY6910 BENWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRATER, TRAVIS LEE59 VINITA TRAIL FILINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY---PROCTOR, RONALD5355 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES3873 DIXIE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37351Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---RAWLINGS, JAMES ALBERT1129 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REECE, LINDSAY3108 CAMPBELL RD MOUNTAIN CITY, 376836233Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMON, JASON ARNIOLD101 SHELLEY ST DECHARD, 37324Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, JASON LEE84 BRADLEY ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFALSE REPORTS---SMITH, LAUREN HEATHER2508 LAKE DWELLER LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE940 FORT WOOD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SULLIVAN, ANTONIO DEON2528 DOOLITTLE ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000POSSESSION OF MARIJUANADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-CRACKPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---TALLEY, ZACHARY TYLER604 GRANT ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---THOMASON, JOHN FILMORE487 MANSELL HILL ROAD GAINESBORO, 38562Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DOMESTIC ASSAULT---TYSON, DUANE KENNETH2707 EAST 44TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WALLING, JOHN CALVIN221 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIO2601 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFELONY POSSESSION SCH II---WATTS, PATRICK LAVAR908 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.OF SCHEDULE II (METH)POSS,OF SCHEDULE1(COCAINE)POSS. OF SCHEDULE1(HEROIN)POSS.OF SCHEDULE(IV(XANAX)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARMPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY---WIGFALL, KAMIA RENEE1331 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023908Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---WILSON, ROBERT CENTRAL1264 GROVE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODRUFF, CORNELIOUS JEROME1010 MISSONARY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YOUNG, SAMUEL PAULHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION