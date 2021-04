A motorcycle wreck on Hixson Pike at W. Fairfax Drive on Tuesday left a motorcyclist badly hurt.

Police said a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle.

It was found that the motorcyclist was not at fault. The other driver was determined to be at fault based on initial investigation.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital via EMS.

Police said, "He suffered some serious injuries, but is expected to survive."

Hixson Pike was closed for some two hours due to the wreck that happened around 5 p.m.