Hamilton County Has 65 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 2,008 New Cases

Hamilton County had 65 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 43,784. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 488 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,599, which is 97 percent, and there are 697 active cases.

There are 64 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 839,841 on Thursday with 2,008 new cases. There have been 19 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,130, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 866 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 52 fewer than on Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 7.543 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 813,791, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,103 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,701 cases, up 31; 148 deaths



Grundy County: 1,784 cases; 34 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 3,110 cases, up 2; 47 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 1,361 cases, up 10; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,009 cases, up 6; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,318 cases, up 3; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,672 cases, up 2; 28 deaths



Knox County: 49,996 cases, up 70; 626 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 88,371 cases, up 121; 927 deaths, up 1



Shelby County: 93,547 cases, up 205; 1,600 deaths, up 8