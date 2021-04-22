 Thursday, April 22, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Dean Morehouse Seen As Leading Contender To Replace Chester Bankston

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Dean Morehouse, a Republican activist in District 9, is seen as a possible replacement for County Commissioner Chester Bankston.

Commissioner Bankston, who has been on the commission since 2010, announced Wednesday that he is moving to Florida to be close to his daughter. He said he has already sold his house, but will serve until the end of May.

The appointment of his replacement will be by the eight remaining members of the commission.

Mr. Morehouse, a leader in the Pachyderm Club, is a contender.

Steve Highlander, a County School Board member, is also interested in the post.

Commission Chairman Chip Baker said the commission will accept applications for the post.

Mr. Morehouse led an effort to prevent a sewage treatment plant from being built along Highway 58.

 


April 22, 2021

Dean Morehouse Seen As Leading Contender To Replace Chester Bankston

April 22, 2021

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

April 22, 2021

Hamilton County Has 65 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 2,008 New Cases


Dean Morehouse, a Republican activist in District 9, is seen as a possible replacement for County Commissioner Chester Bankston. Commissioner Bankston, who has been on the commission since ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Thursday that Deputy Nicholas Monroe was involved in single vehicle crash on I-75 near mile marker two. Deputy Monroe, a five-year veteran ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 65 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 43,784. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 488 in the county. The number ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Dean Morehouse Seen As Leading Contender To Replace Chester Bankston

Dean Morehouse, a Republican activist in District 9, is seen as a possible replacement for County Commissioner Chester Bankston. Commissioner Bankston, who has been on the commission since 2010, announced Wednesday that he is moving to Florida to be close to his daughter. He said he has already sold his house, but will serve until the end of May. The appointment of his replacement ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Thursday that Deputy Nicholas Monroe was involved in single vehicle crash on I-75 near mile marker two. Deputy Monroe, a five-year veteran of the HCSO currently assigned to the Patrol Division, was off-duty at the time of the incident. Deputy Monroe was arrested at the scene by Chattanooga Police Department personnel and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial - And Response

It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave. The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Differing Views

For many reasons, I am infatuated with Constitutional law and, therefore, I was absorbed with the abject unfairness of the Derek Chauvin trial we just watched unfold in Minneapolis, Minn. Understand, my concern has nothing to do with the verdict. Instead, I am drawn to the nationwide circus that accompanied the outcome and how is it possible for the courtroom to be void of all emotion ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Beach Volleyball Sweeps Jacksonville State, Wins Fifth-Straight

The Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball program continued its monumental start to the inaugural Ohio Valley Conference season after securing a doubleheader sweep over Jacksonville State (3-2, 4-1) on a sunny Thursday afternoon inside the UTC Sports Complex. Following the pair of victories, Chattanooga has now won its last five OVC matchups to improve to 5-1 in the league standings ... (click for more)

UTC's Strange Earns Jacobs Blocking Award, Eight Mocs Earn All-SoCon Honors

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team had eight individuals take home Southern Conference postseason honors, the league office announced today. Leading the way was senior Cole Strange, who became the third Moc to win the Jacobs Blocking Award. Junior offensive lineman McClendon Curtis made the coaches first team, while junior defensive lineman Devonnsha ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors