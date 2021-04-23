Man, 22, Shot On Campbell Street

A 22-year-old man was shot in East Chattanooga on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 5:04 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3400 block of Campbell Street.

Upon arrival, officers located shell casings in the area and secured the scene but were unable to locate a victim. A short time later officers were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.The details of the incident are still currently being investigated.

