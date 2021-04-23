 Friday, April 23, 2021 65.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man, 22, Shot On Campbell Street

Friday, April 23, 2021
A 22-year-old man was shot in East Chattanooga on Thursday afternoon.
 
At approximately 5:04 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3400 block of Campbell Street.
 
Upon arrival, officers located shell casings in the area and secured the scene but were unable to locate a victim. A short time later officers were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
The details of the incident are still currently being investigated.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Nashville Man, 67, Who Came To Chattanooga With Plans To Meet 13-Year-Old Boy For Sex Gets 7-Year Prison Term

Longtime Unum Employee Who Embezzled Almost $54,000 Gets Probation After Paying The Money Back


Nashville Man, 67, Who Came To Chattanooga With Plans To Meet 13-Year-Old Boy For Sex Gets 7-Year Prison Term

A 67-year-old Nashville man who was arrested in Chattanooga after making plans to come here for sex with a 13-year-old boy has been sentenced to serve seven years in federal prison. Afterward, he will be on supervised release for 10 years. Donald Eugene Fisher was actually corresponding with a member of the Chattanooga Crimes Against Children Task Force. Fisher was charged ... (click for more)

Opinion

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial - And Response

It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave. The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 21 Applaud Georgia Plan

Over 20 of America’s greatest minds are applauding Georgia’s recent overhaul of its voting regulation, which is quite a feat after Major League baseball’s tuck-tail-and-run decision to move this year’s All Star game to Denver, Coca-Cola’s pandering stance that has embarrassed the South, and Delta’s ridiculous effort to infuriate over 50 percent of those who actually buy tickets ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Beach Volleyball Sweeps Jacksonville State, Wins Fifth-Straight

The Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball program continued its monumental start to the inaugural Ohio Valley Conference season after securing a doubleheader sweep over Jacksonville State (3-2, 4-1) on a sunny Thursday afternoon inside the UTC Sports Complex. Following the pair of victories, Chattanooga has now won its last five OVC matchups to improve to 5-1 in the league standings ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Venom, Outlaws, Marauders, Exposure And Mustangs - HOLD

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love youth baseball and softball andwhile all five of my grandchildren are playing this spring, it means that I am in a very special place almost seven days a week. Wednesday appears to be the only day my wife Shelia and I aren't sitting in our trusty ball field chairs, watching the grands play their favorite sport. Last night for instance, three ... (click for more)


