McKamey Cites Pandemic In Cutbacks

McKamey Animal Center officials announced cutbacks, while citing continuing disruptions due to the COVID-19 virus. The changes are outlined within a COVID-19 executive order issued by Mayor Tim Kelly. Officials said the cutbacks began earlier this year.

MAC officials said they will be providing service only to Chattanooga, Red Bank and Lakesite.

Intake of animals in the future will be by appointment only.

Those who find healthy strays are urged to keep them in their neighborhood.

MAC officers will respond only to "priority calls."

The section dealing with McKamey says:

COVID-19 is posing an ever-greater threat to our community and disrupting the normal functioning of business and services, and McKamey Animal Center (MAC) is no exception. In order to ensure that MAC can continue providing critical emergency animal services for the city of Chattanooga, MAC will be modifying its operations to secure our most critical needs - namely ensuring protection of the public and protecting the well-being of animals at immediate risk of illness, injury or death.

MAC will continue to need adoptive and foster homes for our animals and it encourages everyone who might have room in their home for a homeless pet to contact them. MAC will be implementing additional closures and limitations on services as may be needed as circumstances warrant. MAC is continuing to struggle with quarantines and MAC may be facing the reality of rolling closures in the intake clinic and adoptions as necessary throughout the winter. Please visit our website to make your adoption appointment or to sign up as a temporary foster care provider.

Effective immediately, MAC will be offering its other services as follows:

Animal Intake - Until further notice, all intake of animals - whether owned or stray - will be by appointment only. This will help MAC to ensure that it has staff available to properly process the incoming animal and provide it proper care. Residents of the city of Chattanooga can make an appointment to surrender their pet or to bring in a dog found running loose within the city limits by calling 423-305-6500. Appointments are likely to fill up quickly so please be patient.

Until further notice, MAC will limit animal intake to those residing in or found inside the city of Chattanooga, Red Bank or Lakesite. It will no longer be able to accept animals from out of its jurisdiction. While we appreciate the general public's trust in our shelter to be the best place in our region to bring animals, during this time it is especially important than MAC reserves its limited space for the city of Chattanooga, Red Bank and Lakesite's animals in need. What's more, animals lost outside the city limits will have a better chance of being reunited with their owners if they are brought to a local shelter within their community.

Wherever possible, individuals who find a healthy stray animal will be asked if they can keep them at their home while MAC looks for its owner instead of bringing the animal immediately to shelter. Animals are actually much more likely to be reunited with their family if they stay close to the neighborhood in which they were originally found. MAC will collect all relevant information and make every effort to safely reunite the animal if possible, but keeping found animals out of the shelter will be beneficial to the animals, their owners and the shelter.

Intake of all healthy outdoor cats and kittens will be suspended by MAC until further notice. An animal shelter is a stressful place for cats and those accustomed to living outdoors are especially vulnerable to stress and illness while in shelter care. As long as cats appear healthy they're better off remaining where they are close to the food, water and shelter resources they know. If possible MAC will work with the finder to set up a spay/neuter appointment for the cat and assist them with trapping and other resources.

Animal Control Field Services - MAC officers will respond only to priority calls - namely animals actively experiencing cruelty, animals that are injured, and animals actively posing an imminent danger to the public or to other animals.

Calls about stray dogs will be prioritized according to threat level, ensuring dogs in imminent danger (e.g. running down a highway) or those posing an immediate threat to the public (e.g. a dog behaving aggressively) are always immediately addressed.

Cats will not be picked up unless they are ill or injured.

MAC officers will provide alternative options for callers' concern about animals in their community and will do what they can to help facilitate reunification of lost pets with their owners.

General nuisance calls that do not involve active animal cruelty will be considered low priority; officers will typically advice callers of steps they can take to mitigate their concerns rather than providing an on-site response.

MAC recognizes that these changes are going to be inconvenient and may cause hardship for some members of our community, but they are in line with the steps other organizations around the nation are taking to keep their staff, volunteers and the pet-loving public safe.

MAC hopes that everyone will appreciate that our goal is to ensure that we are able to preserve critical functions and maintain the highest standards of care for the homeless animals in our facility, while it weathers the worst of the pandemic, and MAC can only do that with the support and understanding of the community.