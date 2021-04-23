Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 66 New Cases; Tennessee Has 12 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 66 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 43,850. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is now 489 in the county. It is reported that the death was a white female, age 81 or older.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,663, which is 97 percent, and there are 698 active cases.

There are 59 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive Care Units. Four others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 22 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 841,049 on Friday with 1,208 new cases. There have been 12 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,142, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 848 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 17 fewer than on Thursday.



Testing numbers are above 7.564 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 814,990, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,104 cases, up 1; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,739 cases, up 38; 148 deaths



Grundy County: 1,785 cases, up 1; 34 deaths



Marion County: 3,110 cases; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,367 cases, up 6; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,017 cases, up 8; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,319 cases, up 1; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,679 cases, up 7; 29 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 50,067 cases, up 71; 627 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 88,479 cases, up 108; 929 deaths, up 2



Shelby County: 93,721 cases, up 174; 1,596 deaths, down 4