DPH Will Resume J&J Vaccinations In Georgia

Friday, April 23, 2021

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Friday recommended that the United States should resume Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations. Pending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s formal acceptance of the decision, the Georgia Department of Public Health will again offer J&J vaccine to Georgians aged 18 and older.  However, there is no timeline yet for when administration will begin again.

ACIP advised that a warning should be added to the vaccine about the potential for very rare, but severe blood clots associated with the J&J vaccine. In particular, women under the age of 50 should be made of aware of the increased risk of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia syndrome and may choose to receive another vaccine.

The FDA and CDC previously recommended pausing J&J (Janssen) vaccinations pending a review of data involving six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot occurring in women aged 18-48 about a week after vaccination. Since then, nine additional confirmed cases of these rare blood clots were reported, and other potential cases are still under review.

At the time J&J vaccine administration was paused, more than 124,000 doses of J&J vaccine had been safely administered in Georgia. Approximately 213,000 doses are currently in inventory statewide.

Vaccination remains one of our best tools for stopping the spread of COVID-19, along with basic prevention measures – wearing a mask, distancing from others, avoiding large gatherings, and washing your hands frequently, said officials.

For information about COVID vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine.



 

 


April 23, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 66 New Cases; Tennessee Has 12 More Deaths

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 873,669; 17,337 Deaths


Hamilton County had 66 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 43,850. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is now 489 in the county. It is reported that

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there are 34 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,337. There are 1,335 new cases, as that total reaches 873,669



Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 66 New Cases; Tennessee Has 12 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 66 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 43,850. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is now 489 in the county. It is reported that the death was a white female, age 81 or older. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,663, which is 97 percent, and there are 698 active cases.

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial - And Response

Roy Exum: 21 Applaud Georgia Plan

Over 20 of America's greatest minds are applauding Georgia's recent overhaul of its voting regulation, which is quite a feat after Major League baseball's tuck-tail-and-run decision to move this year's All Star game to Denver, Coca-Cola's pandering stance that has embarrassed the South, and Delta's ridiculous effort to infuriate over 50 percent of those who actually buy tickets

Roy Exum: 21 Applaud Georgia Plan

Over 20 of America’s greatest minds are applauding Georgia’s recent overhaul of its voting regulation, which is quite a feat after Major League baseball’s tuck-tail-and-run decision to move this year’s All Star game to Denver, Coca-Cola’s pandering stance that has embarrassed the South, and Delta’s ridiculous effort to infuriate over 50 percent of those who actually buy tickets ... (click for more)

Softball Mocs Host Furman In Weekend Series

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program looks to build off its midweek upset win over Auburn with a crucial three-game Southern Conference series against Furman on Saturday and Sunday in Greenville S.C. Originally a doubleheader, Saturday will be a single game beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET due to forecasted inclement weather. Sunday’s series finale doubleheader kicks off at 1:00 ... (click for more)

UTC Beach Volleyball Sweeps Jacksonville State, Wins Fifth-Straight

The Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball program continued its monumental start to the inaugural Ohio Valley Conference season after securing a doubleheader sweep over Jacksonville State (3-2, 4-1) on a sunny Thursday afternoon inside the UTC Sports Complex. Following the pair of victories, Chattanooga has now won its last five OVC matchups to improve to 5-1 in the league standings ... (click for more)


